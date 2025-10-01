Rs 16 Lakh To Rs 1.6 Crore In 3 Years: Tier-3 Grad Gets Offers From Nvidia, Apple—Salary Jump Stuns Netizens!
Vaibhav Agarwal, a user on 'X' said in a post that his friend's salary rose from a Rs 16-LPA role at Samsung to a Rs 1.6 crore-CTC with a Senior Software Engineer position at LinkedIn.
A junior tech professional from a tier-3 college in India has achieved a remarkable salary jump from Rs 16 lakh to Rs 1.6 crore per annum in just three years. Vaibhav Agarwal, a user on 'X' (formerly Twitter) said in a post that his friend's salary rose from a Rs 16-LPA role at Samsung to a Rs 95 LPA base and Rs 1.6 crore-CTC with a Senior Software Engineer position at LinkedIn.
What's more notable about the feat is that he has achieved it with three years of C++ experience, having passed pure DSA and system design interviews, and competing offers from Nvidia, Microsoft, and Apple.
In a post on X Agarwal wrote, "My friend recently cracked the linked SSE (LinkedIn Senior Software Engineer) Interview and he got the f*****g 95LPA Package, and CTC of around 1.6 Cr. He is just 2022 grad and tier-3 college pass out. He was with me in Samsung at around 16 LPA. This is the highest jump I have ever seen in terms of numbers in the package. What are your friend's mind-blowing packages?" [sic]
The post quickly went viral, amassing nearly 69k views and sparking lots of questions. One user asked, “Could you share the roadmap and interview prep tips he used? It would be really helpful for future go-getters.” Another commented, “This is so inspiring! Since you both worked at Samsung, you must know each other well. Can you explain what he did differently to land such a huge leap?”
To that Agarwal replied, "I still need to ask, what exactly he has prepared, but most of the interviews were around DSA and system Design only." [sic]
In a series of replies, Agarwal said the techie graduated in 2022 from a “tier-3” college. Agarwal also wrote, "He is just a 2022 grad and tier 3 college passout. He was with me at Samsung at around 16 LPA. This is the highest jump I have ever seen in terms of numbers in the package." [sic]
Some users expressed concerns about accepting unusually high packages. One warned, "People should think twice before accepting such offers that are far above average, because during layoffs, these expensive hires tend to be the first to go.” Agarwal replied, “It is normal in LinkedIn, it is their pay scale. He in parallel got offers from Nvidia, Microsoft, and Apple as well. So if you are that capable, I think thinking about layoffs is not that much major issue." [sic]
