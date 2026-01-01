Business NewsTrendingRs 1.5-Crore Range Rover For Rs 35 Lakh: Internet Says Sharan Hegde's Math Isn't Mathing Again
ADVERTISEMENT

Rs 1.5-Crore Range Rover For Rs 35 Lakh: Internet Says Sharan Hegde's Math Isn't Mathing Again

"What is this Einstein-level math that even financial analysts cannot figure out," an X user remarked, while sharing the clip where Hegde talks about his Range Rover purchase.

01 Jan 2026, 06:33 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Sharan Hegde News
File image of finfluencer Sharan Hegde (Photo source: Sharan Hegde's LinkedIn profile)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Can the ultra premium Range Rover car with a price tag of Rs 1.5 crore be purchased at Rs 35 lakh? Most may say no, but Sharan Hegde, a popular financial content creator, said it can be done using "financial engineering".

During a podcast, Hegde, who runs the popular personal finance page @financewithsharan on social media, said he bought a three-year-old car for Rs 35-40 lakh.

He explained that a car's value depreciates 50% within the first three years and he managed to find a Range Rover driven less than 40,000 kilometres.

"I know the car value will depreciate 50% within the first three years. Can I get the same car which is three years old and driven less than 40,000 kilometres. I found one where a Rs 1.5 crore car was being sold for Rs 60 lakh. I saved Rs 90 lakh," he said in a podcast.

He further said, "I paid a certain amount of the price with my credit card and got Rs 2.5 lakh cashback. My finals is not more than Rs 35-40 lakh. So Rs 3-4 lakh monthly EMI, i come down to Rs 20,000-30,000 monthly EMI."

Hegde said people should learn this kind of "financial engineering".

Rishi Bagree, an X user, pointed out the baffling math behind Hegde's calculations, saying "What is this Einstein-level math that even financial analysts cannot figure out".

"This is a Multiverse of Maths, not normal arithmetic," commented another user.

ALSO READ

Finfluencer Ankur Warikoo Sees Driver's Monthly Salary Touching Rs 1 Lakh In Future; Internet Reacts
Opinion
Finfluencer Ankur Warikoo Sees Driver's Monthly Salary Touching Rs 1 Lakh In Future; Internet Reacts
Read More

A few weeks back, another content creator named Vinayak Seth criticised a post (now deleted) by Hegde that claimed a 5% extra annual return over 20 years would result in 75% more wealth.

A consistent 5% annual advantage doesn't yield 75% more money compounded, it actually results in about 165% additional wealth. Hegde's example jumps from "40% returns over 2 years" to "most funds struggle to hit 20%" and then assumes "5% extra" outperformance—all without explanation—making the calculation unclear, Seth pointed out.

ALSO READ

JSW MG Motor Cars To Be Costlier In India From January 2026 After 2% Price Hike Across Models
Opinion
JSW MG Motor Cars To Be Costlier In India From January 2026 After 2% Price Hike Across Models
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT