Rs 1.5-Crore Range Rover For Rs 35 Lakh: Internet Says Sharan Hegde's Math Isn't Mathing Again
"What is this Einstein-level math that even financial analysts cannot figure out," an X user remarked, while sharing the clip where Hegde talks about his Range Rover purchase.
Can the ultra premium Range Rover car with a price tag of Rs 1.5 crore be purchased at Rs 35 lakh? Most may say no, but Sharan Hegde, a popular financial content creator, said it can be done using "financial engineering".
During a podcast, Hegde, who runs the popular personal finance page @financewithsharan on social media, said he bought a three-year-old car for Rs 35-40 lakh.
He explained that a car's value depreciates 50% within the first three years and he managed to find a Range Rover driven less than 40,000 kilometres.
"I know the car value will depreciate 50% within the first three years. Can I get the same car which is three years old and driven less than 40,000 kilometres. I found one where a Rs 1.5 crore car was being sold for Rs 60 lakh. I saved Rs 90 lakh," he said in a podcast.
He further said, "I paid a certain amount of the price with my credit card and got Rs 2.5 lakh cashback. My finals is not more than Rs 35-40 lakh. So Rs 3-4 lakh monthly EMI, i come down to Rs 20,000-30,000 monthly EMI."
Hegde said people should learn this kind of "financial engineering".
Yeah, bro, 60 lakh tak toh thik hai ; used car, depreciation, samajh aaya. Lekin 2.5 lakh cashback leke seedha 30 lakh pe kaise teleport ho gaya?
Ye kya Einstein ka bhateeja wala high-level maths hai jo CA+CFA waale bhi nahi samajh paaye?
Rishi Bagree, an X user, pointed out the baffling math behind Hegde's calculations, saying "What is this Einstein-level math that even financial analysts cannot figure out".
"This is a Multiverse of Maths, not normal arithmetic," commented another user.
A few weeks back, another content creator named Vinayak Seth criticised a post (now deleted) by Hegde that claimed a 5% extra annual return over 20 years would result in 75% more wealth.
A consistent 5% annual advantage doesn't yield 75% more money compounded, it actually results in about 165% additional wealth. Hegde's example jumps from "40% returns over 2 years" to "most funds struggle to hit 20%" and then assumes "5% extra" outperformance—all without explanation—making the calculation unclear, Seth pointed out.