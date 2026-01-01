Rs 1.5-Crore Range Rover For Rs 35 Lakh: Internet Says Sharan Hegde's Math Isn't Mathing Again

Can the ultra premium Range Rover car with a price tag of Rs 1.5 crore be purchased at Rs 35 lakh? Most may say no, but Sharan Hegde, a popular financial content creator, said it can be done using "financial engineering".

During a podcast, Hegde, who runs the popular personal finance page @financewithsharan on social media, said he bought a three-year-old car for Rs 35-40 lakh.

He explained that a car's value depreciates 50% within the first three years and he managed to find a Range Rover driven less than 40,000 kilometres.

"I know the car value will depreciate 50% within the first three years. Can I get the same car which is three years old and driven less than 40,000 kilometres. I found one where a Rs 1.5 crore car was being sold for Rs 60 lakh. I saved Rs 90 lakh," he said in a podcast.

He further said, "I paid a certain amount of the price with my credit card and got Rs 2.5 lakh cashback. My finals is not more than Rs 35-40 lakh. So Rs 3-4 lakh monthly EMI, i come down to Rs 20,000-30,000 monthly EMI."

Hegde said people should learn this kind of "financial engineering".