RPSC RAS Mains Result 2024 Released: Steps To Download Merit List

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) on Wednesday released the result and cut-off marks for Rajasthan State And Subordinate Services Combined Competitive (Mains) Exam - 2024.

The RPSC RAS Mains exam 2024 was held on June 17 and 18 across centres in Rajasthan. The main exam was conducted for candidates that cleared the preliminary exam in February.

The Commission has released the merit list of candidates who have qualified the Main exam. A total of 2,461 candidates have been declared successfull.

These candidates will now appear for the personality test/ interview round of the RAS exam 2024. The dates for this round will be announced later.