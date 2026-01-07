Elon Musk, founder of xAI, mocked Google after Overview incorrectly said that 2026 is the next year instead of 2027. An account by the name of X Freeze shared a post where the person asked Google, "Is it 2027 next year," to which Google’s AI Overview responded, "No, 2027 is not next year; 2026 is the next year."

Responding to this, Musk said, “Room for improvement.”