Rob Reiner Dead: What Was The Net Worth Of 'When Harry Met Sally' Director
Reiner first rose to fame in the 1970s. He played Michael 'Meathead' Stivic, Archie Bunker’s liberal son-in-law, on 'All in the Family'.
Hollywood director Rob Reiner, famous for films such as When Harry Met Sally and A Few Good Men, was found dead along with his wife Michele at their home in Los Angeles on Sunday. TMZ reported that the couple apparently died from stab wounds.
Earlier, it was reported that two people were found dead in the home owned by Reiner on Sunday. The Los Angeles Fire Department said a man and a woman, about 78 and 68 years old, were discovered inside, according to TMZ. On Monday, the publication released a fresh report, noting that the victims had been identified as the Reiners.
Reiner first rose to fame in the 1970s. He played Michael 'Meathead' Stivic, Archie Bunker’s liberal son-in-law, on All in the Family.
According to the New York Post, the Los Angeles Fire Department rushed to the home around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday. A knife is believed to have been used in the attack, sources said.
NY Post reporters at the scene saw Reiner’s Brentwood home decorated for the holidays. The house is located in a wealthy neighbourhood, surrounded by large hedges and gates.
“At this time, no further details are available as this is an ongoing RHD (Robbery Homicide Division) investigation into an apparent homicide," NBC Los Angeles cited LAPD as saying in a statement.
Rob Reiner's Net Worth
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Reiner’s net worth is estimated to be $200 million. Born in 1947 in New York, Reiner grew up in an environment surrounded by comedy and performance.
His father, Carl Reiner, was a legendary entertainer, best known for creating The Dick Van Dyke Show.
Reiner’s wife Michele was a photographer and the couple got married in 1989. He was earlier married to director-producer Penny Marshall from 1971-1981.
Rob Reiner’s Career:
Rob Reiner began his career in show business as a comedy writer in the 1960s. In the 1970s, he gained fame as Michael 'Meathead' Stivic, earning two Primetime Emmy Awards.
He later became a celebrated director, known for classic films, including When Harry Met Sally, The Princess Bride, A Few Good Men and The American President, among others.
He appeared in films like Sleepless in Seattle, Primary Colors and The Wolf of Wall Street. He also made TV appearances on Curb Your Enthusiasm, 30 Rock and New Girl.