Rob Reiner Dead: What Was The Net Worth Of 'When Harry Met Sally' Director

Hollywood director Rob Reiner, famous for films such as When Harry Met Sally and A Few Good Men, was found dead along with his wife Michele at their home in Los Angeles on Sunday. TMZ reported that the couple apparently died from stab wounds.

Earlier, it was reported that two people were found dead in the home owned by Reiner on Sunday. The Los Angeles Fire Department said a man and a woman, about 78 and 68 years old, were discovered inside, according to TMZ. On Monday, the publication released a fresh report, noting that the victims had been identified as the Reiners.

Reiner first rose to fame in the 1970s. He played Michael 'Meathead' Stivic, Archie Bunker’s liberal son-in-law, on All in the Family.

According to the New York Post, the Los Angeles Fire Department rushed to the home around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday. A knife is believed to have been used in the attack, sources said.

NY Post reporters at the scene saw Reiner’s Brentwood home decorated for the holidays. The house is located in a wealthy neighbourhood, surrounded by large hedges and gates.

“At this time, no further details are available as this is an ongoing RHD (Robbery Homicide Division) investigation into an apparent homicide," NBC Los Angeles cited LAPD as saying in a statement.