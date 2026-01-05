Rich Dad, Poor Dad Author Robert Kiyosaki Calls Going To School 'Obsolete' As Tech Layoffs Mount

Robert Kiyosaki, the author of Rich Dad, Poor Dad, has sparked debate after his comment on job security amid massive layoffs, especially across the leading global tech companies.

In his latest post on X, the popular author called going to school for job security an ‘obsolete idea’ while highlighting the recent job cuts by top global IT players.

Kiyosaki cited recent layoffs across tech giants such as Amazon, Microsoft and Intel as evidence for his theory. He also advised people not to “save money” and focus on investing in gold, silver and cryptocurrencies.

Kiyosaki, in his post, implied that job security was no longer dependent on an educational degree and pointed out large-scale job losses in many tech firms last year as the reason.

The post has sparked mixed reactions, with several people slamming Kiyosaki for not mentioning hirings in his post. Others pointed out that he had missed out on adding real estate as an investment option.

The author gave examples of 10 big layoffs that happened in 2025 and explained, “Note: Many jobs lost are in high-tech companies. BETTER ADVICE: Increase your financial IQ. DO NOT SAVE MONEY. SAVE: gold, silver, Bitcoin, and Ethereum.”