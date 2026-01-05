Rich Dad, Poor Dad Author Robert Kiyosaki Calls Going To School 'Obsolete' As Tech Layoffs Mount
Robert Kiyosaki pointed out 10 big layoffs that took place last year in his post and urged people to increase their financial IQ.
Robert Kiyosaki, the author of Rich Dad, Poor Dad, has sparked debate after his comment on job security amid massive layoffs, especially across the leading global tech companies.
In his latest post on X, the popular author called going to school for job security an ‘obsolete idea’ while highlighting the recent job cuts by top global IT players.
Kiyosaki cited recent layoffs across tech giants such as Amazon, Microsoft and Intel as evidence for his theory. He also advised people not to “save money” and focus on investing in gold, silver and cryptocurrencies.
Kiyosaki, in his post, implied that job security was no longer dependent on an educational degree and pointed out large-scale job losses in many tech firms last year as the reason.
The post has sparked mixed reactions, with several people slamming Kiyosaki for not mentioning hirings in his post. Others pointed out that he had missed out on adding real estate as an investment option.
The author gave examples of 10 big layoffs that happened in 2025 and explained, “Note: Many jobs lost are in high-tech companies. BETTER ADVICE: Increase your financial IQ. DO NOT SAVE MONEY. SAVE: gold, silver, Bitcoin, and Ethereum.”
WHY GOING TO SCHOOL for job security is an obsolete idea:— Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) January 4, 2026
LAY OFFS 2025
1: UPS 48,000 jobs
2: AMAZON 30,000 jobs
3: INTEL 20,000 jobs
4: VERIZON 15,000 jobs
5: MICROSOFT 6,000 jobs
6: SALES FORCE: 4,000 jobs
7: GM: 3,420 jobs
8: IBM: 2,700 jobs
9: BOEINGâ¦
Robert Kiyosaki’s Comment Sparks Debate
Many users disagreed with Kiyosaki’s claims about how going to school was “obsolete” and highlighted the flaws in his reasoning. A user wrote, “Companies have always had layoffs. Your list of layoffs provides no context on whether people went to "school" or not and what level of school. Your list also ignores hiring. But, it's cute.”
Companies have always had layoffs.— Dad is FIRE, CFA ð¥ (@DadisFIRE) January 4, 2026
Your list of layoffs provides no context on whether people went to "school" or not and what level of school.
Your list also ignores hiring.
But, its cute.
“What about real estate? Your book was all about real estate”, asked a user.
What about real estate? Your book was all about real estate ð¤£— Johnney Zhang (@johnneyyzhang) January 4, 2026
A comment also raised doubts about the layoff figures shared by Kiyosaki. “Some layoffs on this list are real, but the numbers look inflated or mixed across years. Tech cuts don’t mean “school is obsolete.” Skills still matter, esp. w/ AI. Diversifying assets = fine, but “don’t save cash” is… bold. Balanced plans > hype,” read the post.
Some layoffs on this list are real, but the numbers look inflated or mixed across yrs. Tech cuts donât mean âschool is obsolete.â Skills still matter, esp. w/ AI. Diversifying assets = fine, but âdonât save cashâ isâ¦ bold ð Balanced plans > hype.— Nfoz (@N_fozz) January 4, 2026
However, many users also supported Kiyosaki’s advice. A comment read, “School might teach theory, but financial IQ teaches survival.”
Robert Kiyosaki Bats For Cryptocurrencies, Silver
Kiyosaki has long advocated for investment in silver and cryptocurrencies like Ethereum. The financial expert talked about the rise in silver prices a week ago and predicted that the metal “is just getting started” and may reach $200 an ounce.
Silver is over $70 USD an ounce.— Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) December 25, 2025
Q: IS IT TOO LATE TO BUY SILVER?
A: It depends.
If you think silver is at an all time high then youâre too late.
I believe silver is just getting started and I believe $70- $200 silver could be an outside reality in 2026.
There are manyâ¦
In October, Kiyosaki had explained that the traditional 60/40 rule of investing, where 60 per cent of money is held in stocks and 40 per cent in bonds, was “dead.” He reiterated his support for gold, silver and cryptocurrencies, adding, “I still prefer gold and silver coins, Bitcoin, Ethereum, income from rental real estate using debt…. And income from oil wells and cattle….real assets….but I retired financially free over 30 years ago…”
FINALLY the BS âmagic wandâ of Financial Plannerâsâ¦.the BS of 60/40 is dead.— Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) October 9, 2025
FYI: 60/40 meant investors invest 60% in stocks and 40 % in bonds.
That BS ratio died in 1971 the year Nixon took the dollar off the gold standard.
For years, financial planners have touted theâ¦
Robert Kiyosaki has predicted that 2026 can be the "greatest financial opportunity of our lifetime", highlighting assets that cannot be printed, such as gold, silver, real estate, Bitcoin and cash-flowing businesses as “winners.”