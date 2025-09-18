Revealed: First Look At Ryan Gosling In 'Star Wars: Starfighter' Movie

As mentioned earlier, Star Wars: Starfighter will be directed by Shawn Levy, who earlier directed films like Deadpool & Wolverine and Free Guy.

The movie will be supported by a star-studded cast, which evidently involves Ryan Gosling and Flynn Gray.

But in addition to these two stars, Mia Goth and House of Dragon actor Matt Smith are also in the film, alongside Amy Adams, who played Lois Lane in Man of Steel.

Star Wars: Starfighter is expected to be released in 2027, with a premiere date of May 28, 2027.

This will be the second movie in the Star Wars pipeline following The Mandalorian & Grogu, which stars Pedro Pascal and will be released May 22, 2026.

These movies will look to follow the success of Andor, which received rave reviews from fans and critics alike, with some hailing it as the best Star Wars media ever produced. The limited series recently won 5 Emmys this year, including Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series.