Revealed: First Look At Ryan Gosling In 'Star Wars: Starfighter' Movie
Shawn Levy, the director of the upcoming Star Wars movie Star Wars: Starfighter, has shared the first look of Ryan Gosling and co-star Flynn Gray, wearing a costume.
The picture, which was shared by the director on Instagram, was taken in Sardinia, Italy - one of the real-life sets of the movie.
The photo showcases Ryan Gosling and Flynn Gray in full gear, with the former wearing a rugged, windswept haircut with a dark tactical outfit with leather gloves and utility straps.
Ryan Gosling's outfit is in keeping with his role in the movie, with the La La Land and Barbie star set to appear as a fighter pilot.
Launch Date & Full Cast Of Star Wars: Starfighter
As mentioned earlier, Star Wars: Starfighter will be directed by Shawn Levy, who earlier directed films like Deadpool & Wolverine and Free Guy.
The movie will be supported by a star-studded cast, which evidently involves Ryan Gosling and Flynn Gray.
But in addition to these two stars, Mia Goth and House of Dragon actor Matt Smith are also in the film, alongside Amy Adams, who played Lois Lane in Man of Steel.
Star Wars: Starfighter is expected to be released in 2027, with a premiere date of May 28, 2027.
This will be the second movie in the Star Wars pipeline following The Mandalorian & Grogu, which stars Pedro Pascal and will be released May 22, 2026.
These movies will look to follow the success of Andor, which received rave reviews from fans and critics alike, with some hailing it as the best Star Wars media ever produced. The limited series recently won 5 Emmys this year, including Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series.