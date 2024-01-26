Republic Day 2024 Parade Live Streaming: How To Watch January 26 Celebrations Online And On TV?

India is celebrating its 75th Republic Day on Friday and all eyes will be on the majestic Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path.

The Republic Day 2024 celebrations will largely be 'women-centric' with the central theme of India's democracy and its resolve to become a developed nation.

In a first, the parade will be heralded by 100 women artists with Indian musical instruments. The parade will also witness an all-women tri-services contingent marching down the ceremonial boulevard for the first time, and the central armed police forces contingents will also consist of women personnel.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi on January 19, Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane said women marching contingents will form the major chunk of the parade, with most of the tableaux of States/Union Territories (UTs) and Central Ministries/Organisations showcasing the country’s rich cultural diversity, unity and progress.

French President Emmanuel Macron will be the Chief Guest at this year’s Republic Day Parade. A 95-member marching contingent and 33-member band contingent from France will also take part in the parade. Along with the aircraft of Indian Air Force, one Multi Role Tanker Transport (MRTT) aircraft and two Rafale aircraft of the French Air Force will participate in the Fly-past.

The parade will start at 10:30 am and run for a duration of approx. 90 minutes, according to a Ministry of Defence statement.

Here's how to watch the parade live on TV and online: