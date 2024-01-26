Republic Day 2024 Parade Live Streaming: How To Watch January 26 Celebrations Online And On TV?
The parade will start at 10:30 am and run for a duration of approx. 90 minutes, according to a Ministry of Defence statement.
India is celebrating its 75th Republic Day on Friday and all eyes will be on the majestic Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path.
The Republic Day 2024 celebrations will largely be 'women-centric' with the central theme of India's democracy and its resolve to become a developed nation.
In a first, the parade will be heralded by 100 women artists with Indian musical instruments. The parade will also witness an all-women tri-services contingent marching down the ceremonial boulevard for the first time, and the central armed police forces contingents will also consist of women personnel.
Addressing a press conference in New Delhi on January 19, Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane said women marching contingents will form the major chunk of the parade, with most of the tableaux of States/Union Territories (UTs) and Central Ministries/Organisations showcasing the country’s rich cultural diversity, unity and progress.
French President Emmanuel Macron will be the Chief Guest at this year’s Republic Day Parade. A 95-member marching contingent and 33-member band contingent from France will also take part in the parade. Along with the aircraft of Indian Air Force, one Multi Role Tanker Transport (MRTT) aircraft and two Rafale aircraft of the French Air Force will participate in the Fly-past.
Here's how to watch the parade live on TV and online:
Republic Day 2024 Parade Live Streaming Details
The Republic Day 2024 Parade will be live-streamed on Doordarshan's official YouTube channel. Viewers can also watch the mega-event on NDTV Profit's YouTube channel.
Republic Day 2024 Parade Live Telecast Details
The Republic Day Parade 2024 will be broadcast live on Doordarshan TV channel from 9:30 am onwards. It will also be shown on NDTV channels.
Republic Day 2024 Parade: Tickets And Price
The tickets for the Republic Day 2024 parade have been sold out. The tickets were priced between Rs 20-100.
Republic Day 2024 Parade: Guests
Around 13,000 'special guests' have also been invited to witness the parade this year. The defence secretary said the objective is to provide an opportunity to the people from all walks of life to take part in the national festival, in line with the government's vision of 'Jan Bhagidari'.
These 'special guests' will include best performers in various fields and those who made best use of various schemes of the government such as Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, PM Ujjwala Yojana, PM Street Vendor's Aatmanirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi), PM Krishi Sinchayee Yojana, PM Fasal Bima Yojana and PM Vishwakarma Yojana among others.
Women space scientists of ISRO, yoga teachers (Ayushman Bharat), winners of international sports events and paralympic medalists will also attend the parade as special guests.
Republic Day 2024 Parade Tableaux
A total of 25 tableaux - 16 States/UTs and nine Ministries/Departments – will roll down the Kartavya Path during the parade.
The States/UTs are: Arunachal Pradesh, Haryana, Manipur, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Ladakh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Meghalaya, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and Telangana.
The Ministries/Organisations are: Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Ministry of Culture, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Centre For Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), Election Commission of India, and Central Public Works Department (CPWD).