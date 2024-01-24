Republic Day 2024: Long And Short Speeches In English For Students
Schools and educational institutions celebrate Republic Day with fervour and enthusiasm and a variety of activities are organised by teachers to enhance the knowledge of students about Republic Day.
India celebrates its Republic Day on January 26 every year. It marks the implementation of the Constitution on this day in 1950. Republic Day is observed as a national holiday.
It also provides students an opportunity to learn about India's rich history, heritage, culture and other things. Below are long and short speeches that can come in handy for Republic Day functions:
Short Republic Day Speech In English
Speech 1:
Good morning everyone!
For all of us in India, it is an incredibly important day as today is Republic Day. The 26th of January, many years ago, saw the adoption of our nation’s Constitution, a set of laws designed to ensure that all citizens coexist peacefully and fairly.
Republic Day serves as a day to commemorate the unique qualities of our nation and is not just about parades and flag-raising. Every one of you is a distinct flower in this garden, which is India, which is like a lovely garden full of many flowers.
What makes India special is the diverse languages, attire, cuisine, and festivals that is unique to each state. And just as in a game where we follow the rules, our nation abides by the Constitution to ensure that everyone is treated fairly and kindly. Let’s also honour our valiant soldiers who defend our nation and keep us safe.
Speech 2:
Good morning respected principal madam, respected teachers and all my schoolmates. I would like to say thank you for giving me such a great opportunity to speak about our Republic Day. My name is... I study in class...
Today, we all are here to celebrate the 75th Republic Day of our nation. This is a great and auspicious occasion for all of us. We should greet each other and pray to God for the development and prosperity of our nation. We celebrate Republic Day on January 26 as the Constitution of India was implemented on this day.
India is a democratic country where the people have the power to elect their leaders to lead the country. Dr. Rajendra Prasad was the first President of India. Since we got independence from British rule in 1947, our country has developed a lot and is counted among the most powerful countries.
Together with the vast developments India has made, we also have problems like inequality, poverty, unemployment, corruption, illiteracy, etc. We need to take a pledge today for solving such problems in society. Let's celebrate this day with joy and pride. Let us be grateful for the freedom we have and promise to make our country even better. Happy Republic Day!
Long Republic Day Speech In English
Speech 1:
Good morning everyone,
I am so excited to stand here and talk to you about a very special day – our 75th Republic Day! Today is a day filled with joy and pride. So, let's dive into the celebration!
Do you know what Republic Day means? It's the day when we remember and honour the day our country became a republic. That's a big word, but it simply means that the power to run our country belongs to us, the people!
Seventy-five years ago, our leaders worked hard to make sure we could decide how our country should be run. They wanted everyone to have a say in how things should be, just like a big family where everyone's opinion matters.
Now, why is the number 75 so special? Well, imagine it's like a big birthday for our country! For 75 years, we've been working together, growing, and making our nation stronger.
Today, we see our national flag flying high in the sky. The colors – saffron, white, and green – are not just colours, they represent the spirit of our country. The wheel in the middle is called the Ashoka Chakra, a symbol of law and dharma.
Let's also remember the heroes who fought for our freedom. They were brave people who wanted us to live in a free and happy country. So, on this Republic Day, let's celebrate our freedom and remember those who made it possible.
In our schools and communities, we come together to sing songs, perform dances, and have flag hoisting ceremonies. It's a day to feel proud of our country and to promise that we'll do our best to make it even better.
So, my friends, let's celebrate our 75th Republic Day with joy, respect, and a promise to make our country a wonderful place for everyone. Happy Republic Day!
Speech 2:
Honorable principal, teachers and my all mates. Let me introduce myself as —. As everyone is aware, today is Republic Day, one of the most important days for our great country, and that is why we are all assembled here.
I would like to start by wishing everyone a very Happy Republic Day! And I want to express my gratitude to my class teacher for providing me with this chance to speak on this wonderful day.
Every year on January 26, we in India commemorate Republic Day, which symbolises the right of the people to select their representatives as political leaders to point the nation in the correct way. India is a republic, which means the people elect the President and Prime Minister.
We will never forget the commitment our freedom fighters had to our nation as they relentlessly battled the British to make India a free nation. On such momentous days, we should honour them by keeping them in our thoughts.
Upholding and respecting our Constitution is an essential duty. On this momentous day, I offer my respects and homage to those great revolutionaries.
Thank you to all for listening to me. Once again, Happy Republic Day to all of you!!!