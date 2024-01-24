Republic Day 2024: Long And Short Speeches In English For Students

Speech 1:

Good morning everyone!

For all of us in India, it is an incredibly important day as today is Republic Day. The 26th of January, many years ago, saw the adoption of our nation’s Constitution, a set of laws designed to ensure that all citizens coexist peacefully and fairly.

Republic Day serves as a day to commemorate the unique qualities of our nation and is not just about parades and flag-raising. Every one of you is a distinct flower in this garden, which is India, which is like a lovely garden full of many flowers.

What makes India special is the diverse languages, attire, cuisine, and festivals that is unique to each state. And just as in a game where we follow the rules, our nation abides by the Constitution to ensure that everyone is treated fairly and kindly. Let’s also honour our valiant soldiers who defend our nation and keep us safe.

Speech 2:

Good morning respected principal madam, respected teachers and all my schoolmates. I would like to say thank you for giving me such a great opportunity to speak about our Republic Day. My name is... I study in class...

Today, we all are here to celebrate the 75th Republic Day of our nation. This is a great and auspicious occasion for all of us. We should greet each other and pray to God for the development and prosperity of our nation. We celebrate Republic Day on January 26 as the Constitution of India was implemented on this day.

India is a democratic country where the people have the power to elect their leaders to lead the country. Dr. Rajendra Prasad was the first President of India. Since we got independence from British rule in 1947, our country has developed a lot and is counted among the most powerful countries.

Together with the vast developments India has made, we also have problems like inequality, poverty, unemployment, corruption, illiteracy, etc. We need to take a pledge today for solving such problems in society. Let's celebrate this day with joy and pride. Let us be grateful for the freedom we have and promise to make our country even better. Happy Republic Day!