Republic Day 2024: Interesting Facts You Need To Know About January 26 Celebrations
With the themes of ‘Viksit Bharat’ and ‘Bharat - Loktantra ki Matruka’, the 75th Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path on January 26, 2024 will be women-centric.
India is all geared up to celebrate its Republic Day on January 26. With the annual parade at Kartavya Path in New Delhi, the Indian Armed Forces will showcase its caliber through the march past.
The Indian Air Force will flypast the blue skies enhancing one of the most precious days in Indian history. On January 26, India is set to highlight its diverse culture and people across different states.
Here Are Lesser-Known Facts About Republic Day
India’s first President, Dr Rajendra Prasad, hoisted the National Flag on January 26, 1950, marking the establishment of the Indian Republic.
The inaugural Republic Day procession in 1950 was conducted at the Major Dhyan Chand stadium (earlier Irwin Amphitheatre) with participation from 3,000 Indian military men and 100 aircraft.
Indonesia’s President Sukarno was the first chief guest to witness India’s first Republic Day parade.
Pakistan’s Governor General, Malik Ghulam Muhammad, was the chief guest for Rajpath’s inauguration in 1955.
The theme for the Republic Day this year is ‘India-Mother Of Democracy, and Viksit Bharat (Developed India)'.
For the first time, the parade will be heralded by 100 women artists playing Indian musical instruments. The parade would commence with the music of Sankh, Naadswaram, Nagada, etc. to be played by women artists.
The parade will also witness an all-women Tri-Service contingent marching down Kartavya Path for the first time.
Last year, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi was invited to be a part of the Republic Day. This year, French President Emmanuel Macron has been invited as chief guest. This is the sixth time a French leader has been bestowed the honour.
The Beating Retreat Ceremony is held every year on January 29 at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi. The ceremony marks the culmination of the four-day-long Republic Day celebrations.
'Beating the Retreat' has emerged as an event of national pride when the Colours and Standards are paraded. The ceremony traces its origin to the early 1950s when Major Roberts of the Indian Army indigenously developed the unique ceremony of display by the massed bands.
'Beating Retreat' marks a centuries-old military tradition, when the troops ceased fighting, sheathed their arms and withdrew from the battlefield and returned to the camps at sunset at the sounding of the Retreat. Colours and Standards are cased and flags lowered. The ceremony creates longing for the times gone by.