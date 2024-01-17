Republic Day 2024: Date, History, Significance And All You Need To Know About The Day
The Constitution, which forms the foundation of India's democratic and secular structure, came into effect on January 26, 1950.
India celebrates its Republic Day on January 26 with enthusiasm and fervour. This year marks the 75th Republic Day. The nation observes a public holiday on this day.
The highlight of the day is the grand Republic Day Parade at Rajpath, Delhi, which combines a spectacular display of military skills and cultural extravaganza. Schools and colleges across the country host varied events and activities from flag hoisting to quizzes on Indian history.
Republic Day 2024: Date
Republic Day commemorates the day the Indian Constitution came into effect on January 26, 1950, three years after India gained Independence from British rule.
Republic Day 2024: History And Significance
After India gained Independence, a committee helmed by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar was set up to draft a Constitution. The Constitution, which forms the foundation of India's democratic and secular structure, came into effect on January 26, 1950.
This day is commemorated as Republic Day because it marks the empowerment of the country's citizens to elect their government democratically. Interestingly, the Indian Constitution is the lengthiest in the world.
Republic Day 2024: Activities
India's Republic Day celebrations are a grand spectacle in New Delhi. The President hoists the national flag at India Gate. The Armed forces conduct a parade showcasing their military prowess. The President honours the bravery of soldiers and bestows gallantry awards, including the Paramvir Chakra, Vir Chakra, and Ashok Chakra. The Indian Air Force hosts a special flypast. Millions of viewers tune in to the live broadcast of the R-Day celebrations.