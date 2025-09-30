Redditor Claims Gym Charging Same Total Fee Even After GST Cut: ‘Isn’t This Illegal?’

On Sept. 19, the Redditor claimed that he was billed Rs 5,084.75 plus 18% GST of Rs 915.25, bringing the total to Rs 6,000. Just four days later, after the tax cut took effect, another member was charged the same amount which is Rs 6,000.

Had the gym kept the old base fee, the total bill after the reduced 5 percent GST would have been about Rs 5,339, almost Rs 630 less. Instead, the price hike in the base fee meant customers saw no reduction at all.

He revealed that the gym hiked the base fee to Rs 5,714.29 and added 5% GST of Rs 285.71, keeping the final bill unchanged at Rs 6,000.

The user further asked the Reddit community for advice. "What are my actual options here? Can I file an anti-profiteering complaint or is this one of those things authorities only act on against big companies?"