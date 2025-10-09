On Ratan Tata’s Death Anniversary, Recalling The Rs 1 Lakh Tata Nano Idea That Left His Team In Shock

On the first death anniversary of Ratan Tata, the Indian industrialist who redefined India with his vision and humility, it is important to revisit some of his greatest ideas.

One of Ratan Tata's most ambitious ideas was to build the world's cheapest car.

The idea was simple - build a car worth Rs 1 lakh so that an average citizen can at least dream about owning a vehicle.

The car was unveiled in 2008 and it certainly didn't take long for the Tata Nano to attract global attention, with many hailing it as the "people's car". But one of Tata's most critical decisions behind the making of its car was its manufacturing location. Tata, for his part, chose Singur, West Bengal, as the site for Nano's manufacturing plant.

It was a decision that was both strategic and sentimental. West Bengal, after all, had long struggled with industrial stagnation and needed an impetus.

But little did Tata realise that the company's plans in Singur will turn into a political slugfest, eventually becoming the turning point for a certain politician called Mamata Banerjee, who stood by thousands of farmers that accused the Tata Group of "taking their land unfairly".

There were attempts to calm down the Singur protests, but it eventually spiralled out of control, ultimately prompting the Tata Group to announce the withdrawal of the project in 2008. The plant was dismantled, with the Tata Group moving to Sanand, Gujarat, which has since evolved into a manufacturing hub.