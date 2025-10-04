Rashmika Mandanna Vijay Deverakonda Reportedly Engaged, Set To Tie Knot Next February

Telugu cinema stars Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are reportedly preparing to take their relationship to the next level, with multiple reports suggesting the couple is engaged and set to tie the knot in February 2026.

Sources close to Vijay and Rashmika told NDTV that the couple got engaged in an intimate ceremony on Friday, Oct. 3 with family members and close friends in attendance.

The couple is reportedly planning to get married in February 2026. The actors have not officially announced their engagement or wedding yet, said the report.

While neither actor has publicly confirmed their relationship status, speculation about their romance has been rife for several years, frequently fuelled by their joint appearances, vacations, and visible on-screen chemistry.

The pair first fuelled relationship speculation after their successful collaboration in the 2018 hit film "Geetha Govindam," which was quickly followed by the 2019 action-drama "Dear Comrade." Their chemistry in both these films has made them one of the most beloved pairings in Telugu cinema.