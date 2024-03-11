Ramadan 2024: Wishes, Greetings, Quotes, Images, Facebook, And WhatsApp Status
Celebrate this holy month with joy and peace. Send warm wishes to your loved ones and embrace the spirit of Ramzan.
Ramzan or Ramadan holds spiritual significance for Muslims around the world. It is the ninth month in the Islamic calendar. During this month, Muslims worldwide keep a fast throughout the day from dawn to dusk. The duration depends on the moon's sighting in different parts of the world.
This year, if people in Saudi Arabia begin their fast on March 11, then people in India will begin their period of fasting a day later, on March 12. Ramzan is observed for 29-30 days. It culminates in Eid-al-Fitr, which is marked by festivities and feasting.
Ahead of the holy month, here are some heartwarming wishes you can send to your loved ones.
Ramzan 2024: Wishes And Greetings
May we all be able to do good deeds this Ramadan.
May Allah bless you in this holy month. Happy Ramadan and Happy Fasting!
Happy Ramadan to my lovely family! May Allah be merciful enough to forgive our sins and show us the right path!
Happy Ramadan! May each iftar during this holy month of Ramadan bring you comfort and peace.
May your heart get kinder, your body healthier and your soul find relief in this holy month. Happy Ramadan.
Happy Ramadan everyone. May the blessings of the month of Ramadan be on all of us and may Allah grant our prayers and fasts!
May the auspicious occasion of Ramadan bring along many more moments of joy and celebrations. Happy Ramadan to you.
You are always in my prayers and on the occasion of Ramzan, I wish that happiness and prosperity come to your life and never leave. Happy Ramadan!
May the festival of Ramadan bring happiness and prosperity in your life, and brighten your days. Happy Ramadan to you.
Ramzan 2024: Quotes
Your devotion inspires me, your care nourishes me. May this Ramadan bring you boundless joy, my love.
As you lead our family in prayer, know that your love is the north star of our lives. Happy Ramadan Kareem.
To the family that prays together: May this Ramadan be one of peace, health, and prosperity.
Welcome the month of Ramadan with a heart filled with peace, harmony, and joy. May the divine blessings of Allah protect and guide you.
Ramadan Kareem 2024: Images
Source: Freepik
Source: Freepik
Source: Freepik
Source: Freepik
Source: Freepik
Ramzan Mubarak Facebook And WhatsApp Status
May Allah fill your life with joy, bring peace and happiness in it and give you new hope to live your life to the fullest. Sending warm wishes on Ramzan.
Let us come together and raise our hands in prayer to thank Allah for he has bestowed upon us his love. Happy Ramadan to you.
I wish that the high spirits of Ramadan celebrations infuse your heart and soul with happiness and prosperity. Wishing a blessed Ramadan to you.
On the occasion of Ramadan, I extend my best wishes to you and your family. I hope your home is filled with many joys and positivity.
On the occasion of Ramadan, I wish that you are surrounded by happiness and positivity. Happy Ramadan to you.
Source: Canva
Source: Canva
Source: Canva
Source: Canva