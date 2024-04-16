Ram Navami 2024: Date, History, Significance And All You Need To Know
Lord Ram’s birth anniversary is celebrated every year to commemorate the triumph of good over evil.
Hindus across the world will celebrate the birth anniversary of Lord Ram on the occasion of Ram Navami. This day is celebrated on the ninth day of Chaitra Navratri in the Chaitra month as per the Hindu calendar.
This year, Ram Navami is expected to be more special as it is the first celebration after the consecration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Ram Navami is one of the major holy Hindu festivals as per the Hindu calendar.
Ram Navami 2024: Date
This year, Ram Navami is on Wednesday, April 17, which is the ninth day of Chaitra Navratri.
Ram Navami 2024: History
In the ancient epic Ramayana, Lord Ram was born to Queen Kaushalya and King Dasharatha in Ayodhya on the ninth day of Chaitra Navratri in the Treta Yug. This is the second of the four yugas in Hinduism.
Ram Navami 2024: Significance
Hindus believe Lord Ram is the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Sheshnag was born in the form of Lord Ram’s brother, Lakshman.
Lord Ram’s birth anniversary is celebrated every year to commemorate the triumph of good over evil. He is worshipped for his courage, righteousness, devotion towards his duties, and virtue. Lord Ram is worshipped for being an ideal ruler.
Devotees offer special prayers, and recite bhajans and devotional songs throughout the day. Some devotees observe a fast on Ram Navami and also read or attend recitations from the Ramayana.
Ram Navami Celebrations In Ayodhya
The Uttar Pradesh government has tightened security in and around Ayodhya as lakhs of devotees are expected to flock to the city for Ram Navami celebration.
The festival will be celebrated in the city on a grand level and the state government has made elaborate arrangements for it, officials said.
Ram Navami Mela commenced in Ayodhya Dham on April 9 and will continue until Ram Navami to be held on April 17, attracting about 25 lakh devotees.
According to a PTI report, 1,11,111 kg laddus will be sent to Ram temple in Ayodhya as prasad for offering and distribution on April 17. Atul Kumar Saxena, trustee of Devraha Hans Baba Trust, said that Devraha Hans Baba will send 1,11,111 kg of laddu prasad to the temple.
