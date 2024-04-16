Ram Navami 2024: Date, History, Significance And All You Need To Know

Hindus across the world will celebrate the birth anniversary of Lord Ram on the occasion of Ram Navami. This day is celebrated on the ninth day of Chaitra Navratri in the Chaitra month as per the Hindu calendar.

This year, Ram Navami is expected to be more special as it is the first celebration after the consecration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Ram Navami is one of the major holy Hindu festivals as per the Hindu calendar.