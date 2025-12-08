Raj Shamani Beats Global Giants To Become India's Top Podcaster
Raj Shamani and his team now aims to become the part of the Global Top 10 list.
Raj Shamani became the number one podcaster in India after beating global names like Joe Rogan, Dairy of CEO. He shared the news on a post on Instagram on Sunday. He runs the Raj Shamani's Figuring Out Podcast.
Shamani expressed surprise at his achievement. "I still can't believe that boy from Indore beat global giants like Joe Rogan, Dairy of a CEO, and many more in India," he wrote in a post on Instagram.
ALSO READ
Nithin Kamath Lauds Sibling Nikhil's Podcast: Odds Of Success Higher When You Build Around What You Love
Shamani shared the screen grab of the Top 10 list where his podcast was positioned at the top on Instagram. He said that the achievement meant that consistency and perseverance are important qualities to achieve success.
He shared photos of his journey becoming India's number one podcaster. Shamani started at a classroom of a coaching centre with one mic. His tution teacher was his first guest, whom he thanked in the post. He recorded podcast in his bedroom and virtually, but he kept showing up every day.
Eventually, his efforts bore fruits and now he has a world class studio and more than 50 professional supporting his podcast production with global guests and professional lights as he claimed in the post.
However, Shamani signalled that this is not the saturation point for him. He and his team are now aiming to be part of the Global Top 10 list.
Shamani and his team are the only representative from India in the list of Top 100 podcaster with a rank of 76.
Shamni also urged his listeners and fans to take his achievement as a sign to dream big because they do come true with preseverance and will power.