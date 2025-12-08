Raj Shamani Beats Global Giants To Become India's Top Podcaster

Shamani shared the screen grab of the Top 10 list where his podcast was positioned at the top on Instagram. He said that the achievement meant that consistency and perseverance are important qualities to achieve success.

He shared photos of his journey becoming India's number one podcaster. Shamani started at a classroom of a coaching centre with one mic. His tution teacher was his first guest, whom he thanked in the post. He recorded podcast in his bedroom and virtually, but he kept showing up every day.

Eventually, his efforts bore fruits and now he has a world class studio and more than 50 professional supporting his podcast production with global guests and professional lights as he claimed in the post.

However, Shamani signalled that this is not the saturation point for him. He and his team are now aiming to be part of the Global Top 10 list.

Shamani and his team are the only representative from India in the list of Top 100 podcaster with a rank of 76.