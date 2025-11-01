'Questioning Senior Was Seen As Defiance': Marico Chairman Harsh Mariwala Reflects On Shift In Work Culture
Harsh Mariwala noted that the workplace culture shifted and the new generation brought confidence and more openness.
Marico Ltd. Chairman Harsh Mariwala on Friday reflected on the evolving workplace culture, noting that communication patterns in Indian offices have changed dramatically over the years.
“When I started Marico, respect looked very different. Everyone came from a “Sir ji” culture. No one questioned decisions. You listened, agreed, and executed. That was how most workplaces in India operated,” he shared in a LinkedIn post.
He further noted that over time, the workplace culture shifted and the new generation brought confidence and openness.
“They asked questions, shared opinions, and spoke their minds freely. Many began addressing their seniors by first name instead of Sir. At first, it took me a moment to adjust. Then I realised this was progress. They were not being disrespectful. They were being authentic,” he said.
Reflecting on the good old days, Mariwala noted that at his current age of 74, he has adjusted to the change and even welcomes this new culture.
“Today, at 74, when a young colleague walks up to me and addresses me as "Harsh,” it feels good in a way. It tells me they are comfortable enough to share their thoughts openly. That is the kind of culture we worked hard to build at Marico,” the post added.
Mariwala emphasised that true leadership is about creating such an environment where people feel heard and valued.
“True leadership is about creating an environment where people feel heard, valued, and trusted to challenge ideas. That is how organisations grow,” the post concluded.
The post, shared on Mariwala’s social media accounts across X, LinkedIn and Instagram, received significant praise from netizens.
On LinkedIn, the post received over 430 comments and thousands of likes, with many people echoing that Mariwala’s reflection is thoughtful. Some noted that not everyone shares this mindset, which reflects the broader corporate culture in India.
“Unfortunately, there are founders who don't mind being called by 1st name, like you accept or take no disrespect when being addressed, so….but there are founders and CXOs with a mindset of ‘Seth ji’ who take offence on disagreements even though it is in the interests of the company,” a user commented.
Another user offered a different perspective, noting that addressing seniors by their first name is not traditionally Indian. “Picking up western habits for the sake of it is not progress, I am afraid,” the user argued.
Mariwala founded Marico in 1990, which went on to become a leading FMCG brand in India. It's home to prominent products like Parachute, Saffola and Set Wet, which have become household names.