'Questioning Senior Was Seen As Defiance': Marico Chairman Harsh Mariwala Reflects On Shift In Work Culture

Marico Ltd. Chairman Harsh Mariwala on Friday reflected on the evolving workplace culture, noting that communication patterns in Indian offices have changed dramatically over the years.

“When I started Marico, respect looked very different. Everyone came from a “Sir ji” culture. No one questioned decisions. You listened, agreed, and executed. That was how most workplaces in India operated,” he shared in a LinkedIn post.

He further noted that over time, the workplace culture shifted and the new generation brought confidence and openness.

“They asked questions, shared opinions, and spoke their minds freely. Many began addressing their seniors by first name instead of Sir. At first, it took me a moment to adjust. Then I realised this was progress. They were not being disrespectful. They were being authentic,” he said.

Reflecting on the good old days, Mariwala noted that at his current age of 74, he has adjusted to the change and even welcomes this new culture.