Quadrantid Meteor Shower 2024 To Peak On January 4; All You Need To Know

The moderate Quadrantid meteor shower which has been active since December 28 will peak on January 4.

The Quadrantids, which peak during early January each year, are considered to be one of the best annual meteor showers, according to NASA.

The Quadrantids have the potential to be the strongest shower of the year but usually fall short due to the short length of maximum activity and poor weather conditions in January, according to American Meteor Society.

According to In the Sky, in New Delhi, the shower will not be visible before around 12.07 AM each night, when its radiant point rises above the eastern horizon. It will then remain active until dawn breaks around 06:46 AM.

The meteor shower is expected to reach peak activity at around 4 PM IST on Thursday. During its peak, 60 to as many as 200 Quadrantid meteors can be seen per hour under perfect conditions.

As per EarthSky, the Quadrantid shower is one of four major meteor showers each year with a sharp peak (the other three are the Lyrids, Leonids, and Ursids).