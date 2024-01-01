Prime Video January 2024 Schedule: Here Are New Movies And Web Series You Can Watch
From Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force to Expats, check out what's releasing on Amazon's streaming service.
Leading video streaming platform Amazon Prime has come out with the list of films and shows that will drop in January 2024.
From 'Indian Police Force' to 'Expats', here's a glimpse of interesting picks for the month.
Foe
This science fiction drama is based on a remote farm where the protagonists have settled for generations. What happens when a stranger makes an unexpected visit, and their simple lives are thrown out of gear?
The psychological thriller is set in 2065 where Hen (Saoirse Ronan) has to live with a robotic version of Junior (Paul Mescal).
Release Date: January 5
Role Play
This action thriller is one of the most awaited movies scheduled to release this month. The story revolves around Dave (David Oyelowo) and Emma (Kaley Cuoco), who live with their two children in the suburbs. Emma also has a secret life as a contract killer, which her husband discovers quite unwittingly.
Release Date: January 12
Indian Police Force
In this high-adrenaline series, a police officer sacrifices his safety and family to break down a criminal network. The mission comprises several unexpected challenges, but the team of cops overcomes them to save the lives of people.
The seven-part action series marks Shetty’s foray into OTT space. Billed as a homage to the “relentless commitment of Indian police officers”, the show is created by Shetty, who also serves as the director along with Sushwanth Prakash.
'Indian Police Force” is the next chapter of Shetty's cop universe that he started with 2011 movie “Singham” and expanded with “Singham Returns” (2014), “Simmba” (2018) and “Sooryavanshi” (2021).
The series features Shilpa Shetty, Siddharth Malhotra, and Vivek Oberoi in significant roles.
Release Date: January 19
The UnderDoggs
In this Prime Video Original, an ex-professional football player is sentenced to community service after being found guilty of damaging city property and for speeding. He is compelled to train an unorganised team of underdogs as part of his service.
During the journey, he falls in love with the sport and this changes his life for the better. The movie casts Snoop Dogg, Mike Epps, and Tika Sumpter.
Release Date: January 26
Apart from these, there's a whole lot of interesting stuff that can keep you entertained throughout January.
