Prime Video January 2024 Schedule: Here Are New Movies And Web Series You Can Watch

In this high-adrenaline series, a police officer sacrifices his safety and family to break down a criminal network. The mission comprises several unexpected challenges, but the team of cops overcomes them to save the lives of people.

The seven-part action series marks Shetty’s foray into OTT space. Billed as a homage to the “relentless commitment of Indian police officers”, the show is created by Shetty, who also serves as the director along with Sushwanth Prakash.

'Indian Police Force” is the next chapter of Shetty's cop universe that he started with 2011 movie “Singham” and expanded with “Singham Returns” (2014), “Simmba” (2018) and “Sooryavanshi” (2021).

The series features Shilpa Shetty, Siddharth Malhotra, and Vivek Oberoi in significant roles.

Release Date: January 19