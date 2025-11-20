Polar Night Begins In Alaskan Town: Sun Won't Rise Till This Date In January 2026
Utqiagvik, the northernmost town in the United States, has entered its 65-day Polar Night, with the next sunrise expected on Jan. 22, 2026.
Utqiagvik, the northernmost town in the United States, has entered its annual Polar Night. During this period, spanning around 65 days, the region won't see direct sunlight.
On Tuesday, Nov. 18, residents of Utqiagvik watched the Sun dip below the horizon for the last time in 2025, signalling the start of Polar Night. The town, formerly known as Barrow, will not see the Sun again until Jan. 22, 2026, according to a Fox Weather report. The next sunrise will occur around 1:23 p.m. local time on that day. During this period, temperatures plunge as the absence of sunlight and daytime heating takes hold across the Arctic Circle.
Earth’s Tilt Brings Darkness
The long darkness in Utqiagvik is a result of the Earth’s axial tilt. As the Northern Hemisphere tilts away from the Sun between the September and March equinoxes, daylight steadily diminishes in the far north, peaking in darkness around the December solstice. Consequently, the Sun remains below the horizon in Utqiagvik for around 65 days.
Twilight And The Northern Lights
Though the town will not experience direct sunlight, Utqiagvik will not be in total darkness. Residents can expect a few hours of civil twilight, which is the pale blue light seen just before dawn, each day. The faint twilight near the southern horizon, combined with occasional displays of the Aurora Borealis, will be the primary sources of natural light.
Utqiagvik, reportedly home to around 4,400 people, is rich in history, with archaeological sites dating back to 500 CE. Its unique position, approximately 300 miles north of the Arctic Circle, makes it the northernmost settlement in North America.
Polar Vortex And Arctic Air
The onset of Polar Night also contributes to the formation of the Polar Vortex, a low-pressure system containing extremely cold air in the Earth’s stratosphere, according to Fox Weather. Without sunlight to warm the troposphere, Arctic air chills significantly. Occasionally, this frigid air descends below the stratosphere, affecting weather patterns further south in the continental United States.
Seasonal Turnaround
While winter brings more than two months of darkness, Utqiagvik’s summer offers nearly three months of uninterrupted daylight. The town also hosts America’s northernmost high school football team during the brighter months.
As spring approaches, the darkness will give way to light, culminating in a period of continuous sunlight from mid-May to early August, the striking counterpart to the long winter night, according to AccuWeather.