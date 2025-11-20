Polar Night Begins In Alaskan Town: Sun Won't Rise Till This Date In January 2026

Utqiagvik, the northernmost town in the United States, has entered its annual Polar Night. During this period, spanning around 65 days, the region won't see direct sunlight.

On Tuesday, Nov. 18, residents of Utqiagvik watched the Sun dip below the horizon for the last time in 2025, signalling the start of Polar Night. The town, formerly known as Barrow, will not see the Sun again until Jan. 22, 2026, according to a Fox Weather report. The next sunrise will occur around 1:23 p.m. local time on that day. During this period, temperatures plunge as the absence of sunlight and daytime heating takes hold across the Arctic Circle.