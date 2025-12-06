PM Modi's Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: Check Registration Process, Last Date And Other Details

The ninth edition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) is scheduled to take place next year in January. In this session, the Prime Minister will engage in a candid interaction with the students ahead of their annual school examinations. The online registration process for Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 has now opened on the MyGov portal.

Pariksha Pe Charcha is an annual flagship initiative that gives students of Classes 6 to 12 an opportunity to directly engage with PM Modi. The aim is to help the students to overcome exam stress, academic pressure, mental health concerns and post-result anxiety.

Besides students, the event, held at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi's Pragati Maidan, also involves the participation of school teachers and academicians.

Pariksha Pe Charcha was launched in 2018 as part of a broader movement inspired by the Prime Minister's bestselling book Exam Warriors. Those who are willing to participate must complete a series of MCQ-based questions, post which they will be given a Certificate of Participation by MyGov.