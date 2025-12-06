PM Modi's Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: Check Registration Process, Last Date And Other Details
Pariksha Pe Charcha is an annual flagship initiative that gives students of Classes 6 to 12 an opportunity to directly interact with PM Narendra Modi.
The ninth edition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) is scheduled to take place next year in January. In this session, the Prime Minister will engage in a candid interaction with the students ahead of their annual school examinations. The online registration process for Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 has now opened on the MyGov portal.
Pariksha Pe Charcha is an annual flagship initiative that gives students of Classes 6 to 12 an opportunity to directly engage with PM Modi. The aim is to help the students to overcome exam stress, academic pressure, mental health concerns and post-result anxiety.
Besides students, the event, held at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi's Pragati Maidan, also involves the participation of school teachers and academicians.
Pariksha Pe Charcha was launched in 2018 as part of a broader movement inspired by the Prime Minister's bestselling book Exam Warriors. Those who are willing to participate must complete a series of MCQ-based questions, post which they will be given a Certificate of Participation by MyGov.
Last Date To Apply For Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026
The registration for the ninth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha opened on Dec. 1. The registration window will close on Jan. 11, 2026.
Pariksha Pe Charcha: How To Register?
Visit the MyGovIndia Pariksha Pe Charcha registration portal at innovateindia1.mygov.in
Next, click on the 'Participate Now' tab
Enter your name, email/phone number and OTP
Add other relevant details as asked
After that, complete the MCQ-style quiz developed for the students of classes 6 to 12, teachers and parents
Submit the question you would like to ask PM Modi
Finally, submit your application
Last year, Pariksha Pe Charcha created a Guinness World Record. Students from over 245 countries took part in the programme, alongside teachers from 153 nations and parents from 149 countries.
The growth of the initiative has been massive, moving from just 22,000 participants in its first edition in 2018 to 3.56 crore registrations in its eighth edition in 2025. More than 1.55 crore people joined the nationwide Jan Andolan activities linked to Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025. The total participation reached approximately five crore.