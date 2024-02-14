PM Modi In UAE: Burj Khalifa Lit Up With Indian Tricolour Ahead Of PM's Address At World Governments Summit

The display of the Burj Khalifa, decorated in the colours of the Indian National Flag, added a touch of grandeur to the occasion.

Dubai's Crown Prince underscored the evolution of the World Government Summit into a premier platform for sharing governance best practices, success stories, and future-oriented initiatives.

"The @WorldGovSummit has evolved into one of the world’s leading platforms for sharing governance best practices, success stories, and initiatives, and envisioning the future of government. It is a pleasure to have India as a distinguished guest at this international event, where it will showcase its innovations, initiatives, and projects across diverse sectors that are a model for accelerating development for government service delivery," he emphasised.