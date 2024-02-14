PM Modi In UAE: Burj Khalifa Lit Up With Indian Tricolour Ahead Of PM's Address At World Governments Summit
The iconic Burj Khalifa in Dubai lit up with the words 'Guest of Honor – Republic of India' ahead of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's anticipated address at the World Government Summit.
Dubai's Crown Prince, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, warmly welcomed PM Modi, highlighting the enduring bond between the two nations as a symbol of international cooperation.
PM Modi, invited by UAE vice-president Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, is set to participate as the guest of honour in the World Government Summit 2024 in Dubai. Scheduled to deliver the keynote address, PM Modi's visit reflects the strengthening of ties between India and the UAE.
Expressing his sentiments, Dubai's crown prince stated, "We extend a warm welcome to the Republic of India, the guest of honour at this year’s World Governments Summit, and to His Excellency Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India. The strong ties between our nations serve as a model for international cooperation."
The display of the Burj Khalifa, decorated in the colours of the Indian National Flag, added a touch of grandeur to the occasion.
Dubai's Crown Prince underscored the evolution of the World Government Summit into a premier platform for sharing governance best practices, success stories, and future-oriented initiatives.
"The @WorldGovSummit has evolved into one of the world’s leading platforms for sharing governance best practices, success stories, and initiatives, and envisioning the future of government. It is a pleasure to have India as a distinguished guest at this international event, where it will showcase its innovations, initiatives, and projects across diverse sectors that are a model for accelerating development for government service delivery," he emphasised.
During his two-day official visit to the UAE, PM Modi is expected to engage in crucial meetings with UAE vice-president Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Additionally, he will inaugurate the BAPS Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi, further highlighting the growing diplomatic and cultural ties between India and the UAE.