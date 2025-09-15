Planning Europe Visit? Why Schengen Visa Provides ‘Cost-To-Value’ Advantage

Schengen Visas provide travellers a "cost-to-value" advantage, opening up vacation avenues to 29 countries, according to a note from VFS India.

A Schengen Visa is a visa that grants access to the Schengen area in Europe which has 29 countries that have officially established common borders. It is named after the Schengen Agreement signed in 1985 near the town of Schengen, Luxembourg.

These countries are — Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland.

"Without it, (Schengen visa) one would need to apply separately for each country, incurring higher fees, more paperwork, and significant time spent visiting different embassies," the note said.

According to the note, the Schengen visa fee is a fraction of the overall expenditure of an international trip, including flights, accommodation, internal travel, dining and experiences.

"For the value it unlocks, it remains one of the most affordable and efficient travel permissions in the world," the note added.