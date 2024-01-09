Planning A Visit To Lakshadweep? Know How To Reach, Entry Permit And Other Details
Lakshadweep, the group of 36 islands is known for its exotic and sun-kissed beaches and lush green landscape. The name Lakshadweep in Malayalam and Sanskrit means ‘a hundred thousand islands’.
A recent visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has put the spotlight on the breathtaking Lakshadweep Islands. Before you get carried away by the stunning pictures of its pristine beaches and azure blue waters, it is important to know that non-residents require a special permit to visit this paradise. From permit details, places to visit and more, here's everything you need to know about Lakshadweep:
In addition to the scenic beauty, Lakshadweep's tranquility is also mesmerising. It gave me an opportunity to reflect on how to work even harder for the welfare of 140 crore Indians. pic.twitter.com/VeQi6gmjIM— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 4, 2024
About Lakshadweep
Lakshadweep, the group of 36 islands is known for its exotic and sun-kissed beaches and lush green landscape. The name Lakshadweep in Malayalam and Sanskrit means ‘a hundred thousand islands’.
India’s smallest Union Territory Lakshadweep is an archipelago consisting of 36 islands with an area of 32 sq km. It is a uni-district Union Territory and comprises of 12 atolls, three reefs, five submerged banks and ten inhabited islands.
The capital is Kavaratti and it is also the principal town of the UT. All Islands are 220 to 440 km away from the coastal city of Kochi in Kerala.
Who Needs a Permit To Visit Lakshadweep?
If you are not a native of Lakshadweep, you need a permit issued by the competent authority to enter, reside, or attempt to enter and reside in the islands.
How to Apply for a Permit to visit Lakshadweep
1. Online Permit:
The quickest way to secure a permit is through the e-permit portal (https://epermit.utl.gov.in/pages/signup). Create an account, fill in personal details, choose the island you wish to visit and travel dates, upload necessary documents, and pay the fees online. The permit is typically emailed 15 days before the trip.
2. Offline Permit:
Alternatively, download the application form from the Lakshadweep Administration website or collect it from the District Collector’s office in Kavaratti. Fill out the form, attach required documents, and submit them to the Collector’s office. This process may take longer, so planning ahead is advised.
Documents Required for Lakshadweep Permit Application
Passport size photo
Photocopy of a valid ID proof (Aadhar Card, Voter ID, Pan Card, etc.)
Proof of travel (flight tickets or boat reservations)
Booking confirmation from the place of accommodation (hotel or resort)
*The permit is usually valid for 30 days, with extensions possible under special cases.
How To Reach Lakshadweep?
Lakshadweep can be reached by ship and flight from Kochi, the gateway to the islands. Flights from Kochi operate to Agatti and Bangaram islands. Seven passenger ships, including MV Kavaratti and MV Arabian Sea, connect Cochin and Lakshadweep Islands, with the journey taking 14 to 18 hours.
Tips Before You Visit Lakshadweep:
Ensure timely permit application.
Book flights or boats in advance.
Carry necessary identification and travel documents.
Familiarise yourself with the peak season to visit (October to May) and monsoon season conditions.
Be a responsible tourist. Be mindful of the local culture and environment.