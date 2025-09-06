Pitru Paksha 2025: Dates, Rituals And Significance Of The Period Dedicated To Ancestors
Pitru Paksha 2025, which will be observed from Sept. 7 to 21, is a period when families pay homage to their ancestors with rituals and prayers.
For millions of Hindus, Pitru Paksha is a solemn yet spiritually significant period of the year. The 15-day period is dedicated to ancestors. Hindus across India perform special rituals and offer prayers to pay homage to their ancestors during this period, also known as Shradh Paksha.
This year, Pitru Paksha will begin on Sept. 7. The fortnight, considered an inauspicious period in many states, will end on Mahalaya Amavasya, on Sept. 21.
This period is regarded as powerful for spiritual practices but is traditionally considered inauspicious for new beginnings such as weddings, the launch of new ventures, or Griha Pravesh. Falling during the Krishna Paksha (waning moon phase) of the Bhadrapada month, it follows Ganesh Utsav in many parts of India. The observance is also linked to Dakshinayan, or the Sun’s movement towards the southern sky, which coincides with the autumn equinox.
As per the Hindu calendar, the Shradh period falls in the month of Ashwin, beginning with the full moon day in Bhadrapada, or the next day.
Pitru Paksha 2025 Dates
As per Drik Panchang, here are the important dates of Pitru Paksha 2025:
Purnima Shraddha (Sept. 7): Bhadrapada, Shukla Purnima
Pratipada Shraddha (Sept. 8): Ashwina, Krishna Pratipada
Dwitiya Shraddha (Sept. 9): Ashwina, Krishna Dwitiya
Tritiya Shraddha (Sept. 10): Ashwina, Krishna Tritiya
Chaturthi Shraddha (Sept. 10): Ashwina, Krishna Chaturthi
Panchami Shraddha (Sept. 11): Ashwina, Krishna Panchami
Maha Bharani (Sept. 11): Ashwina, Bharani Nakshatra
Shashthi Shraddha (Sept. 12): Ashwina, Krishna Shashthi
Saptami Shraddha (Sept. 13): Ashwina, Krishna Saptami
Ashtami Shraddha (Sept. 14): Ashwina, Krishna Ashtami
Navami Shraddha (Sept. 15): Ashwina, Krishna Navami
Dashami Shraddha (Sept. 16): Ashwina, Krishna Dashami
Ekadashi Shraddha (Sept. 17): Ashwina, Krishna Ekadashi
Dwadashi Shraddha (Sept. 18): Ashwina, Krishna Dwadashi
Trayodashi Shraddha (Sept. 19): Ashwina, Krishna Trayodashi
Magha Shraddha (Sept. 19): Ashwina, Magha Nakshatra
Chaturdashi Shraddha (Sept. 20): Ashwina, Krishna Chaturdashi
Sarva Pitru Amavasya (Mahalaya Amavasya, Sept. 21): Ashwina, Krishna Amavasya
Significance Of Pitru Paksha
Pitru Paksha reminds families of their duty to express gratitude towards their forefathers. By performing rituals like Shradh and Tarpan, it is believed that blessings can be sought from ancestors for prosperity, happiness and good health. Many people also follow a strict daily routine comprising prayers and Tarpan, believing that the souls of ancestors visit Earth during this time to accept offerings. In many states, it’s also a common practice to abstain from non-veg food and eating out during Pitru Paksha.
Rituals
Though customs vary across regions, certain rituals are common throughout India. Traditionally, the eldest son performs the Shradh rites daily, beginning with a ritual bath. Offerings of simple food, such as rice, dal and vegetables, are made to Brahmins, along with prayers to ancestors. During the Tarpan ritual, water mixed with sesame seeds is offered to ancestors. Many people also donate clothes and serve food to the poor during Pitru Paksha.
Pitru Paksha is not a period of celebration, but an occasion for offering prayers and expressing gratitude to ancestors. For many, it serves as a reminder of family bonds that transcend generations, honouring the forefathers and seeking their blessings for the journey ahead.