Pitru Paksha 2025: Dates, Rituals And Significance Of The Period Dedicated To Ancestors

For millions of Hindus, Pitru Paksha is a solemn yet spiritually significant period of the year. The 15-day period is dedicated to ancestors. Hindus across India perform special rituals and offer prayers to pay homage to their ancestors during this period, also known as Shradh Paksha.

This year, Pitru Paksha will begin on Sept. 7. The fortnight, considered an inauspicious period in many states, will end on Mahalaya Amavasya, on Sept. 21.

This period is regarded as powerful for spiritual practices but is traditionally considered inauspicious for new beginnings such as weddings, the launch of new ventures, or Griha Pravesh. Falling during the Krishna Paksha (waning moon phase) of the Bhadrapada month, it follows Ganesh Utsav in many parts of India. The observance is also linked to Dakshinayan, or the Sun’s movement towards the southern sky, which coincides with the autumn equinox.

As per the Hindu calendar, the Shradh period falls in the month of Ashwin, beginning with the full moon day in Bhadrapada, or the next day.