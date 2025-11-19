An unwanted trend raising eyebrows in London’s phone-snatching data reveals that criminals are becoming incredibly picky, openly rejecting Samsung and other Android devices in favor of the Apple iPhone.

The city, which has long grappled with "Apple picking," is now witnessing thieves who are reportedly returning snatched phones that fail to meet their brand preference. This phenomenon points directly to the higher resale value that iPhones command on the international black market, cementing their status as the prime target for pickpockets.

According to victim accounts in a London Centric report, the rejection can be comically blunt. One London resident, Sam, who was mugged by a group, was shocked when one attacker paused, turned back, and returned his device with a terse, unmistakable reason: “Don’t want no Samsung.”