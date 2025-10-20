Pharma Company Gifts SUVs To Employees On Diwali, Amuses Netizens

A Chandigarh-based pharmaceutical company gifted 51 cars, including luxurious models, to employees on the auspicious occasion of Diwali. A clip showing MITS Group Chairman MK Bhatia distributing keys of 51 cars to its employees on the occasion of Diwali gone viral on the internet as people got amused by seeing the rare gesture.

MITS rewarded its top performing employees with luxurious SUVs after it grandly celebrated Diwali at Chandigarh centre. The company organised a car gift rally from the showroom to MITS house.

Bhatia, an entrepreneur and a social worker, has been giving away cars for three consecutive years. He referred the new milestone as 'half century' for car gifting. Last year, he promised to give away around 50 cars for Diwali.

Bhatia considers his associates the backbone of the pharmaceutical companies. Their hard work, honesty, and dedication are the foundation of MITS's success. Hence, recognising their efforts and motivating them is his goal, Business Today reported.

It's not showmanship but to strengthen team spirit and foster a family like bond within the organisation. When the team is happy, the company will naturally grow, Bhatia said.

Last year, Bhatia distributed 15 cars a day before Diwali. The year before, he made headlines by giving away 12 cars to his staff.

MITS hired fresh graduates and trained them. The group promoted the best performer among them to vice presidents of their respective teams. Again, based on their performance, these people advanced to become presidents and directors.