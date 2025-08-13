Perplexity Brings Live Indian Stock Market Data To Its AI Platform

Artificial Intelligence-powered search engine Perplexity has widened its finance coverage to include the Indian equity markets, aiming to deepen its presence in the country.

The expansion gives users real-time stock prices, news, and updates from the BSE and the National Stock Exchange across desktop, mobile web, and mobile apps.

Beyond daily prices, Perplexity Finance offers explanations for notable price swings, outlines bull and bear cases for key stocks, and provides access to company financials and downloadable historical data and more for free, a feature often paywalled by rivals.

The launch comes amid a surge in interest in Perplexity's finance tools, with usage up eightfold since spring. The platform's search simplicity with queries like "Reliance stock" or "Tata share price" instantly return real-time snapshots is a notable feature. A dedicated finance homepage shows market trends, stock and crypto search, and upcoming earnings announcements in an interface designed for both novice and seasoned investors.

Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas has also hinted at a potential tie-up with Nithin Kamath-led brokerage Zerodha. Responding to a user's "Zerodha when?" on X, Srinivas said he had spoken with both Nithin and Nikhil Kamath and would "have something to share soon."

The move follows Perplexity's earlier localisation push, including a dedicated IPL page for live standings, match schedules, and news — part of its strategy to attract more Indian users and challenge Google’s search dominance.