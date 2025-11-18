Paytm's Vijay Shekhar Sharma Mocks Report Urging Babies' Consent For Diaper Changes: 'What Can You Say...'

"At the start of a nappy change, ensure your child knows what is happening," researchers from Deakin University wrote in a November 2025 guide. "Get down to their level and say, 'You need a nappy change,' and then pause so they can take this in," the NYP report mentioned, citing the guide.

Researchers suggested making diaper changing sessions more interactive. Parents should ask, "Do you want to walk or crawl to the table, or should I carry you?" They recommend watching the baby’s expressions and movements to see if they understand. The idea is to teach children about consent and their bodies, even at a young age.

This approach to parenting is being labelled as ultra-permissive and anti-authoritarian, focusing on empathy and respect, according to the report. This parenting style is popular among Gen Z and millennial parents under 46.

However, like Sharma, 47, many critics did not take the report seriously. They argued it overindulges children.

Reacting to Sharma's post, many users also compared the report to the Indian parenting style, pointing out the stark differences.

"Indian parents don't even ask your consent before fixing your marriage," a user said.

On what the research means for parents, Yamalis Diaz, a clinical child psychologist with NYU Langone Health, told NYP that it's more about "integrating the teaching of consent into the [adult’s] parenting practices early on."