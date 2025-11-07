Paytm, Razorpay Founders React To Viral Alleged MCD-Parking Scam Related To QR Code

One 97 Communication Ltd, Paytm parent, Founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma and Razorpay Founder Shashank Kumar reacted to a viral video highlighting an alleged scam related to random people collecting parking fees in the name of Municipal Corporation of Delhi at parking lots through QR codes and point-of-sale terminal machines.

The video has gone viral on X platform. It showed that a man was asking for fee payment for parking at a space managed by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. In the Razorpay POS terminal machine, held by the man asking for fee, was showing a PhonePe QR code. This sparked a suspicion on the video recorder and driver's minds.

They asked the man what was the QR code for. The man with the POS terminal machine replied that it was PhonePe. The driver reiterated his question that in the Razorpay POS terminal machine what QR code is showing. The man did not reply.

Later, the driver and video recorder in an uncivilised manner kept on pressing what was the QR code for as the man could not come up with a proper answer.

Then, the video recorder scanned the QR code and figured out the name of the merchant payment receiver. Instead of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Vinod Kumar's name came up. The driver and recorder refused to pay to Vinod Kumar instead of the city corporation authority.

The man with POS terminal machine explained that he is Vinod Kumar upon being repeatedly asked who was Vinod Kumar. He also explained that 'thekadar' collects fee for parking instead of Municipal Corporation of Delhi.