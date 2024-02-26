Paytm Effect: FM Seeks Monthly Meetings Between RBI, Fintech Sector

In the wake of regulatory action against Paytm Payments Bank, the finance minister chaired a meeting with representatives of the fintech ecosystem in New Delhi on Monday, where regular meetings between the Reserve Bank of India and the fintech industry was mooted.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman urged the central bank and other regulators to earmark one day in a month to meet startup entities and fintech firms to help the latter air their concerns, an official with knowledge of the matter said.

This is expected to be held on a fixed date every month so that industry members can join via video conferencing and seek an audience with the regulator, the official cited earlier said.

A fixed date, however, is yet to be decided by the regulators, NDTV Profit has learned.

Action related to Paytm Payments Bank didn't elicit anxiety or concerns from the startup founders or fintech entities, the same official said.