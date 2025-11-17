Paying Rs 1 Lakh A Month For Home Manager? IITian CEO Says It Was His Only Option

Aman Goel, founder of GreyLabs AI, has set social media abuzz after sharing that he spends Rs 1 lakh a month on a full-time home manager, a move he says has spared him and his wife considerable time and stress.

Writing on X, Goel shared that he and his wife, Harshita Srivastava, fellow IIT graduates, struggled to keep up with domestic tasks as the demands of their growing AI startup intensified.

“I actually hired a Home Manager who is a full-time person who takes care of everything from food planning, wardrobes, repairs, maintenance, Groceries, laundry, etc. Basically, she manages all the house help and service providers and frees up our time,” Goel wrote on X.

“The decision has so far been really good - saving us from lots of headache and time,” he added.