Paying Rs 1 Lakh A Month For Home Manager? IITian CEO Says It Was His Only Option
Aman Goel, founder of GreyLabs AI, has set social media abuzz after sharing that he spends Rs 1 lakh a month on a full-time home manager, a move he says has spared him and his wife considerable time and stress.
Writing on X, Goel shared that he and his wife, Harshita Srivastava, fellow IIT graduates, struggled to keep up with domestic tasks as the demands of their growing AI startup intensified.
“I actually hired a Home Manager who is a full-time person who takes care of everything from food planning, wardrobes, repairs, maintenance, Groceries, laundry, etc. Basically, she manages all the house help and service providers and frees up our time,” Goel wrote on X.
“The decision has so far been really good - saving us from lots of headache and time,” he added.
Goel noted that this was necessary since both he and his wife are “working professionals and don’t have time for this. We want our full energy to be focused on building GreyLabs".
He then shared information about how much the person is paid and her background.
“The person working with us is an educated one and has served as Operations Head at a hotel chain. We pay them Rs. 1 lakhs a month. Expensive? Probably yes. But we value our time and can afford to pay, hence paying.”
Goel noted that the amount is covered by his personal income, sourced from what he earned after selling his previous company. “The Home Manager has been hired from my personal money which I earned by selling my previous venture for millions of dollars,” he said.
“How have you solved for attrition? And what happens when she takes unplanned leaves?” asked one user.
Another wrote, “Why aren’t you using AI to automate?”
One user praised Goel’s business. “Greylabs has been one of the fastest-growing GenAI platforms in India's BFSI sector. There are a lot of competitors in the speech analytics domain and putting a lot of effort into your company is one of the utmost requirements. All the best to you and your team.”