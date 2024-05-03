Passenger Blocked By Ticketless Passengers In 1st AC Coach, Shares 'Horror' Story
In his post, Kushal Mehra said that he would never travel by train ever again in his life.
A passenger travelling from Mumbai to Delhi on the Sarai Rohilla SuperFast Express took to platform X to share his "horror story".
Kushal Mehra, whose website says he is a self-employed textile entrepreneur, said he had booked the first AC compartment of train no. 22949.
In his post, Mehra said when he woke up to use the washroom, he found a group of women settled outside the cabin, blocking his way. Sharing the photo, he added he couldn't even click a photo of the women seated on the right as he could not walk past them.
"I asked the attendant, and he said this is how it is. No one does anything @RailMinIndia. PNR NO: 8215769471 Coach no HA1 A1 Cabin. This is organised ticket less travelling right outside my cabin!!!!!" read his post.
The horror on Train no 22949 Delhi Saria Rohilla train first ac continues. Outside my cabin right now when I woke up and went to use the washroom. I couldn't even click the others on the right as I couldn't walk past these women. I asked the attendant, and he says this is how itâ¦ pic.twitter.com/7gkdVf9oc9— à¤à¥à¤¶à¤² à¤®à¥à¤¹à¤°à¤¾ (@kushal_mehra) May 2, 2024
A few minutes later, he shared an update, tagging the railway ministry and said the women seemed engrossed in conversation. "They're really relaxed and having a great chat discussing railway policy making I guess @RailMinIndia."
This is the latest update right now. They're really relaxed and having a great chat discussing railway policy making I guess @RailMinIndia pic.twitter.com/dERmqeUDLb— à¤à¥à¤¶à¤² à¤®à¥à¤¹à¤°à¤¾ (@kushal_mehra) May 2, 2024
In his third post, he shared a glimpse of a cleared pathway and added, "And it gets cleared when they find out I tagged the minister. I am never travelling by train ever again in my life."
And it gets cleared when they find out I tagged the minister. I am never traveling by trains ever again in my life. pic.twitter.com/dc84d8BviV— à¤à¥à¤¶à¤² à¤®à¥à¤¹à¤°à¤¾ (@kushal_mehra) May 2, 2024
Here’s how netizens reacted to his posts:
This is what happens when you get greedy for the 2Rs and tom tom about the 30 vadebharat trains without checking the state of the remaining 16000+ trains— centrist (@adiDevara) May 2, 2024
The condition of Indian Railways under the Ashwini Vaishnaw tenure is really disappointing. In the past year, I took 2-3 train journeys, and trust me, Indian Railways has really declined now. My experience was with the much-hyped Tejas Rajdhani.— Avinash K. Jha (@iavinashkjha) May 2, 2024
If this is the situation in the First AC HA1 Coach, can't think of the 3rd AC & Sleeper class coaches. @AshwiniVaishnaw @drm_dli @RailwayNorthern @GM_NRlyhttps://t.co/lAmUxleeym— Bobby / Seenoo ð®ð³ à°¬à°¾à°¬à± / à°¶à±à°¨à± ð®ð³ (@AbodeOfLakshmi) May 2, 2024
It is really wrong and pathetic.. Great that you brought it to the knowledge of ministry.. People should do it everytime so that right information reached to concern minister and corrective measures can be taken..— à¤à¤²à¥à¤ à¤ªà¥à¤à¤ (@Kesariya_Alok) May 2, 2024
Thanks to this government that now we have this facility so thatâ¦
15+ years ago too, ticketless passengers barged into reserved compartments. Back then it happened only in SL & 3A. Sometimes, little in 2A. Now, it happens across all classes!— Nithyanand (@niths_v) May 2, 2024
A1 ticket from Bangalore Mumbai is more than airticket. Nothing has changed @AshwiniVaishnaw Sir!