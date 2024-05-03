Passenger Blocked By Ticketless Passengers In 1st AC Coach, Shares 'Horror' Story

A passenger travelling from Mumbai to Delhi on the Sarai Rohilla SuperFast Express took to platform X to share his "horror story".

Kushal Mehra, whose website says he is a self-employed textile entrepreneur, said he had booked the first AC compartment of train no. 22949.

In his post, Mehra said when he woke up to use the washroom, he found a group of women settled outside the cabin, blocking his way. Sharing the photo, he added he couldn't even click a photo of the women seated on the right as he could not walk past them.