Passenger Blocked By Ticketless Passengers In 1st AC Coach, Shares 'Horror' Story

In his post, Kushal Mehra said that he would never travel by train ever again in his life.

03 May 2024, 11:26 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Source: X/<a href="https://twitter.com/kushal_mehra">@kushal_mehra</a></p></div>
Source: X/@kushal_mehra

A passenger travelling from Mumbai to Delhi on the Sarai Rohilla SuperFast Express took to platform X to share his "horror story".

Kushal Mehra, whose website says he is a self-employed textile entrepreneur, said he had booked the first AC compartment of train no. 22949. 

In his post, Mehra said when he woke up to use the washroom, he found a group of women settled outside the cabin, blocking his way. Sharing the photo, he added he couldn't even click a photo of the women seated on the right as he could not walk past them.

"I asked the attendant, and he said this is how it is. No one does anything @RailMinIndia. PNR NO: 8215769471 Coach no HA1 A1 Cabin. This is organised ticket less travelling right outside my cabin!!!!!" read his post.

A few minutes later, he shared an update, tagging the railway ministry and said the women seemed engrossed in conversation. "They're really relaxed and having a great chat discussing railway policy making I guess @RailMinIndia."

In his third post, he shared a glimpse of a cleared pathway and added, "And it gets cleared when they find out I tagged the minister. I am never travelling by train ever again in my life."

Here’s how netizens reacted to his posts:

