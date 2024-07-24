Panchayat 3, Heeramandi, Indian Police Force Among Most-Watched OTT Shows And Movies Of 2024 In India

'Panchayat 3' topped the list of most-watched Hindi web series in 2024 so far, followed by 'Heeramandi' and Rohit Shetty's 'Indian Police Force', a recently released mid-year review by a media tracking website has revealed.

The Ormax Media report has ranked the top shows and movies released in the first half of 2024 (January to June). The series and movies were evaluated on three parameters- viewership, marketing buzz, and content strength across different languages such as Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and other international languages.