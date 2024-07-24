Panchayat 3, Heeramandi, Indian Police Force Among Most-Watched OTT Shows And Movies Of 2024 In India
'Panchayat 3' topped the list of most-watched Hindi web series in 2024 so far, followed by 'Heeramandi' and Rohit Shetty's 'Indian Police Force', a recently released mid-year review by a media tracking website has revealed.
The Ormax Media report has ranked the top shows and movies released in the first half of 2024 (January to June). The series and movies were evaluated on three parameters- viewership, marketing buzz, and content strength across different languages such as Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and other international languages.
While 'Panchayat' generated 28.2 million views, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Heeramandi' notched 20.3 million views and Rohit Shetty's 'Indian Police Force' garnered 19.5 million views.
Source: Ormax Media
Viewership estimates on the most-watched unscripted Hindi shows ranked 'Bigg Boss OTT Season 3' (17.8 million views) at first position, 'The Great Kapil Sharma Show' (14.5 million views) at second position and 'Shark Tank India Season 3' (12.5 million views) at third position.
Source: Ormax Media
'Amar Singh Chamkila' was at first position in the most-watched Hindi films category with a viewership of 12.9 million, followed by 'Murder Mubarak' with 12.2 million views and 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' with 11.5 million views.
Source: Ormax Media
South Indian language movies and shows saw a jump in viewership across different OTT platforms.
Telugu films/shows 'B&B: Bujji and Bhairava' raked in 4.9 million views, '#90's- A Middle-Class Biopic' had 3.8 million views, and 'Miss Perfect' recorded 3.1 million views.
Source: Ormax Media
Amazon Prime Video's 'Inspector Rishi' in the Tamil language got 4.9 million views, while 'Heart Beat' and 'Uppu Puli Kaaram' on Disney plus Hotstar earned 3.3 million views and 2.9 million views respectively.
The report highlighted the most-watched international shows and movies and the top three names included 'The Boys season 4' (10.5 million views), 'House of the Dragon season 2' (8.2 million views) and 'Fallout' (8 million views).
'House of the Dragon Season 2’, 'The Boys Season 4', and 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' are the most-liked international shows and films.
The report said the most-buzzing Hindi films/shows were 'Panchayat season 3', 'Heeramandi’, and 'Indian Police Force'.
This buzz is evaluated based on a 0-100 scale that measures the percentage of audience which recalled the show or film unaided when asked to recall upcoming or recently released shows or films.
Source: Ormax Media
"Panchayat S3 (Prime Video) enjoyed the maximum buzz, followed by Heeramandi (Netflix). These were the only two shows that managed to cross a peak buzz of 30% in the first half of the year. Six of these most ‘buzzing’ shows belong to franchises," the report said.
However, the direct-to-OTT films struggled to stay relevant as only three movies managed to grab double-digit viewership, the report said.
Movies and shows under the most-liked category are determined based on a score on a 0-100 scale that represents how much a show or a film is liked by its viewers.
"TVF's Panchayat S3 (Prime Video) is the most-liked Hindi series at the mid-year point, followed by TVF's Kota Factory S3 (Netflix). Along with the two, only Disney+ Hotstar’s 'The Legend Of Hanuman' crossed the 70-mark," the report stated.
Netflix films, 'Amar Singh Chamkila', 'Maharaj', and 'Bhakshak' are the most-liked Hindi films, as per the report.
The report mentioned, "The only two Telugu OTT originals that managed to breakout in terms of their content strength are ETV Win's #90's – A Middle Class Biopic & Prime Video's B&B: Bujji and Bhairava, with significantly higher Ormax Power Rating (OPR) than other properties that launched in the first half of the year."
Source: Ormax Media