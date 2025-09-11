'Paid For Being Pregnant': Internet Stunned As Indian Woman Lists Maternity Benefits In South Korea

A video by an Indian woman residing in South Korea has sparked discussion online in India, with many expressing astonishment at the financial support provided by the South Korean government after confirmation of pregnancy.

The video, which has amassed 6.8 million views, features Indian woman Neha Arora who is married to a South Korean man. In the clip, she says she was provided with about Rs 63,100 by the government to cover all the medical expenses, including check-ups and medicines, when her pregnancy was confirmed. Additionally, she was also provided with Rs 44,030 for the public transport expenses during her pregnancy.

Upon the birth of her child, Arora reveals she received a lump-sum amount of Rs 1.26 lakh as a "congratulatory" payment. She said the government continues to provide a monthly allowance for the child's upbringing until they turn eight years old.