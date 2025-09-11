'Paid For Being Pregnant': Internet Stunned As Indian Woman Lists Maternity Benefits In South Korea
The government continues to provide a monthly allowance for the child's upbringing until they turn eight years old, says Neha Arora.
A video by an Indian woman residing in South Korea has sparked discussion online in India, with many expressing astonishment at the financial support provided by the South Korean government after confirmation of pregnancy.
The video, which has amassed 6.8 million views, features Indian woman Neha Arora who is married to a South Korean man. In the clip, she says she was provided with about Rs 63,100 by the government to cover all the medical expenses, including check-ups and medicines, when her pregnancy was confirmed. Additionally, she was also provided with Rs 44,030 for the public transport expenses during her pregnancy.
Upon the birth of her child, Arora reveals she received a lump-sum amount of Rs 1.26 lakh as a "congratulatory" payment. She said the government continues to provide a monthly allowance for the child's upbringing until they turn eight years old.
Internet Reacts
The video has garnered a flood of comments from Indians drawing comparisons of the country's maternity and child support policies. Many Indian viewers praised the South Korean government's proactive approach in its investment in the well-being of new families.
"Wow so amazing", "You really got paid to get pregnant?", "Too Beautiful work by the Government," were some of the common reactions by netizens.
A user Labubudey said that it is a good cause as South Korea’s birth rate is declining
A lot of women were cheekily looking to find a Korean guy. Deepthi Naik mentioned "finding a Korean man," as an 'important step' while Saiqa said, "Let's go to Korea."
Another user Manisha Sharma revealed that even in Japan where she stays, the government is providing good benefits.
According to Macro Trends website, South Korea fertility rate for 2025 is 1.08 which is a 0.37% increase from 2024. However, South Korea has one of the world's lowest fertility rates, and these financial incentives are part of a broader government strategy to encourage more births.
While some viewers have humorously commented about moving to South Korea, the video gave a peak into South Korea's societal priorities.