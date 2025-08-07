'Outside Our Infrastructure': Navi Clarifies On Septillion-Trillion Reflecting In Noida Man's Account

Navi, the country's fourth-largest UPI player, issued a clarification on reports claiming that a septillion-trillion amount reflecting as credited in a Noida man's bank account was due to technical glitch in its app.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the company said that its system are in full compliance with protocols laid down by the National Payments Corporation of India, and that the anomaly originated "outside our infrastructure".

"Navi’s systems remain fully compliant with NPCI protocols. The anomaly originated outside our infrastructure, and we’ve since introduced additional validations to prevent such anomalies from surfacing in our app. We’re actively engaging with all relevant stakeholders to ensure continued reliability for our users," the statement said.

Reports earlier said that on Tuesday, the Dankaur police station in Noida had found that due to some glitch in the NAVI UPI app, the astronomical bank balance was being shown in the Noida man's account.

Screenshots showcasing the amount purportedly credited to the account made rounds on social media. The screenshot showed "Rs 100,13,56,00,00,00,00,00,00,01,00,23,56,00,00,00,00,299" as being credited to the account.