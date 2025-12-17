Oscars 2026 Shortlists Released: 12 Categories, Indian Movie 'Homebound' Makes Cut — Check Full List

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, on Tuesday, announced the shortlists for 12 categories for the 98th Academy Awards. India’s Homebound, directed by Neeraj Ghaywan and featuring Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor and Vishal Jethwa, is on the shortlisted movies list. Homebound is also one of the top contenders for the Oscars 2026 in the Best International Feature Film category.

The categories include Animated Short Film, Casting, Cinematography, Documentary Feature, Documentary Short Film, International Feature Film, Live Action Short Film, Makeup and Hairstyling, Original Score, Original Song, Sound and Visual Effects. A total of 15 entries have been shortlisted in most film categories, while 10 in casting and makeup-hairstyling each, 20 in music (original scores) and 15 in music (original songs) will fight for nominations. In sound and visual effects, 10 each have been shortlisted.

“Nominations voting begins on Monday, Jan. 12, 2026, and concludes on Friday, Jan. 16, 2026. Nominations for the 98th Academy Awards will be announced on Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026. 24 categories will be awarded at the 98th Oscars. Each category has five nominees, except for Best Picture, which has 10. Best Picture nominations are determined by eligible members from all 19 Academy branches. All rounds of Oscars voting are conducted by secret online ballot,” the academy announced.

Within cinematography, top contenders include “Frankenstein”, “Sentimental Value”, “Sinners”, Ariana Grande's “Wicked: For Good”, among others.