Oscars 2025: Kantara Chapter 1, Mahavatar Narasimha Earn General Entry Spots

Hombale Films, the production house that has delivered two blockbuster films in 2025, viz. Mahavatar Narasimha and Kantara: Chapter 1 has hit the jackpot with both the movies being submitted for the Oscars in the General Entry List on Friday.

The films, which dominated the box office and earned widespread critical praise, are now eligible for consideration across major Oscar categories, including Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Director, Best Producer, Best Original Screenplay, Best Production Design, and Best Cinematography, subject to evaluation by the Academy.

Kantara: Chapter 1, directed by Rishab Shetty and produced by Vijay Kiragandur, and Mahavatar Narasimha, directed by Ashwin Kumar and presented by Hombale Films, were lauded for their cultural authenticity, technical brilliance, and compelling storytelling.

Notably, out of five Indian films featured on this year’s Oscar General Entry List, two belong to Hombale Films.