Oscars 2024: Date, Time, Venue, Nominations, Live Streaming Details And More About 96th Academy Awards

The countdown to the Oscars has begun. The 96th annual Academy Awards that honour the best in cinema will be held on March 11 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California. Jimmy Kimmel is returning to host the ceremony for the second consecutive year. He has hosted the ceremony four times.

While Kimmel will host the awards ceremony, entrepreneur and actor Vanessa Hudgens and multi-hyphenate Julianne Hough will host 'The Oscars Red Carpet Show’. This will mark Hudgen’s third consecutive year as host of the official pre-show, and Hough is debuting as a host at the pre-show.

Christopher Nolan's summer blockbuster 'Oppenheimer' emerged as the top contender at the 96th Academy Award nominations where it is closely followed by Yorgos Lanthimos' 'Poor Things' and another much-buzzed title of 2023, Martin Scorsese-directed 'Killers of the Flower Moon'.

'Oppenheimer', an ambitious biopic of J Robert Oppenheimer, the father of the atom bomb, earned 13 nods, including top categories of best picture, director for Nolan and actor for Cillian Murphy.

'Poor Things', which entered the race later, was the second favourite film for Academy voters who gave the wacky comedy a lot of love by nominating it in 11 categories, while Scorsese's relook at one of the bloodiest chapters in American history, 'Killers...' followed with 10 nods.

Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie', another summer mega hit that released with 'Oppenheimer' and sparked the 'Barbenheimer' phenomenon amongst fans, earned eight nominations, including a best picture and a twin nod in original song category.

Here’s all you need to know about Oscars 2024: