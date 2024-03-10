Oscars 2024: Date, Time, Venue, Nominations, Live Streaming Details And More About 96th Academy Awards
The 96th Academy Awards will be held on March 11 at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles.
The countdown to the Oscars has begun. The 96th annual Academy Awards that honour the best in cinema will be held on March 11 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California. Jimmy Kimmel is returning to host the ceremony for the second consecutive year. He has hosted the ceremony four times.
While Kimmel will host the awards ceremony, entrepreneur and actor Vanessa Hudgens and multi-hyphenate Julianne Hough will host 'The Oscars Red Carpet Show’. This will mark Hudgen’s third consecutive year as host of the official pre-show, and Hough is debuting as a host at the pre-show.
Christopher Nolan's summer blockbuster 'Oppenheimer' emerged as the top contender at the 96th Academy Award nominations where it is closely followed by Yorgos Lanthimos' 'Poor Things' and another much-buzzed title of 2023, Martin Scorsese-directed 'Killers of the Flower Moon'.
'Oppenheimer', an ambitious biopic of J Robert Oppenheimer, the father of the atom bomb, earned 13 nods, including top categories of best picture, director for Nolan and actor for Cillian Murphy.
'Poor Things', which entered the race later, was the second favourite film for Academy voters who gave the wacky comedy a lot of love by nominating it in 11 categories, while Scorsese's relook at one of the bloodiest chapters in American history, 'Killers...' followed with 10 nods.
Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie', another summer mega hit that released with 'Oppenheimer' and sparked the 'Barbenheimer' phenomenon amongst fans, earned eight nominations, including a best picture and a twin nod in original song category.
Here’s all you need to know about Oscars 2024:
Oscar Awards 2024: Date And Time
The 2024 Oscars ceremony will be held on Sunday, March 10 in the United States. However, owing to the time difference, it will start around 5:30 am in India on Monday, March 11.
Oscars 2024: Venue
The venue for Oscars 2024 is the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles.
Oscar Awards 2024 Live Telecast In India
The 2024 Oscars will be telecast live on Star Movies SD, Star Movies HD, Star Movies Select SD and Star Movies Select HD.
Oscars 2024 Live Streaming In India
Disney+ Hotstar will be live streaming the 2024 Oscar Awards ceremony in India.
Oscars Awards 2024: Nominations
The nominations for the 96th Academy Awards were announced by actors Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid from Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Los Angeles.
Here is the list of nominees in some of the prominent categories:
ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
Bradley Cooper ('Maestro')
Colman Domingo ('Rustin')
Paul Giamatti ('The Holdovers')
Cillian Murphy ('Oppenheimer')
Jeffrey Wright ('American Fiction')
ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Sterling K. Brown ('American Fiction')
Robert De Niro ('Killers of the Flower Moon')
Robert Downey Jr. ('Oppenheimer')
Ryan Gosling ('Barbie')
Mark Ruffalo ('Poor Things')
ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE
Annette Bening ('Nyad')
Lily Gladstone ('Killers of the Flower Moon')
Sandra Huller ('Anatomy of a Fall')
Carey Mulligan ('Maestro')
Emma Stone ('Poor Things')
ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Emily Blunt ('Oppenheimer')
Danielle Brooks ('The Color Purple')
America Ferrera ('Barbie')
Jodie Foster ('Nyad')
Da'vine Joy Randolph ('The Holdovers')
ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
'The Boy and the Heron' (Hayao Miyazaki and Toshio Suzuki)
'Elemental' (Peter Sohn and Denise Ream)
'Nimona' (Nick Bruno, Troy Quane, Karen Ryan and Julie Zackary)
'Robot Dreams' (Pablo Berger, Ibon Cormenzana, Ignasi Estapé and Sandra Tapia Díaz)
'Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse' (Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Amy Pascal)
DOCUMENTARY FEATURE FILM
'Bobi Wine: The People's President' (Moses Bwayo, Christopher Sharp and John Battsek)
'The Eternal Memory' (Maite Alberdi)
'Four Daughters' (Kaouther Ben Hania and Nadim Cheikhrouha)
'To Kill A Tiger' (Nisha Pahuja, Cornelia Principe and David Oppenheim)
'20 Days in Mariupol' (Mstyslav Chernov, Michelle Mizner and Raney Aronson-Rath)
BEST PICTURE
'American Fiction'
'Anatomy of a Fall'
'Barbie'
'The Holdovers'
'Killers of the Flower Moon'
'Maestro'
'Oppenheimer'
'Past Lives'
'Poor Things'
'The Zone of Interest'
DIRECTION
'Anatomy of a Fall' (Justine Triet)
'Killers of the Flower Moon' (Martin Scorsese)
'Openheimer' (Christopher Nolan)
'Poor Things' (Yorgos Lanthimos)
'The Zone of Interest' (Jonathan Glazer)
INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM
'Io Capitano' (Italy)
'Perfect Days' (Japan)
'Society of the Show' (Spain)
'The Teachers' Lounge' (Germany)
'The Zone of Interest' (United Kingdom)
SOUND
'The Creator' (Ian Voigt, Erik Aadahl, Ethan Van der Ryn, Tom Ozanich and Dean Zupancic)
'Maestro' (Steven A. Morrow, Richard King, Jason Ruder, Tom Ozanich and Dean Zupancic)
'Mission: Impossible- Dead Reckoning Part One' (Chris Munro, James H. Mather, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor)
'Oppenheimer' (Willie Burton, Richard King, Gary A. Rizzo and Kevin O'Connell)
'The Zone of Interest' (Tarn Willers and Johnnie Burn)
WRITING (ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY)
'Anatomy of a Fall' (Screenplay - Justine Triet and Arthur Harari)
'The Holdovers' (Written by David Hemingson)
'Maestro' (Written by Bradley Cooper & Josh Singer)
'May December' (Screenplay by Samy Burch; Story by Samy Burch & Alex Mechanik)
'Past Lives' (Written by Celine Song)
(With PTI inputs)