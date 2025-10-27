'Only Rs 10,000': Amitabh Bachchan's Gifts To Staff As Diwali Bonus Irk Netizens
The truth to these claims, however, have not been verified yet.
A video purportedly shot from Amitabh Bachchan's Juhu residence in Mumbai depicted sweets boxes and Rs 10,000 being distributed to his household staff, went viral garnering mixed and underwhelmed responses on the internet.
Many users expressed disappointment with the amount of money given as a gift, saying that it does not befit an actor of Amitabh Bachchan's reputation and wealth. They argued that he should have paid out a lot more than just that amount.
Content creator sagar.thakur84 was the source of this information via a video depicting him interacting with the staff members at Bachchan's residence.
The creator panned the camera around the premises saying "Ye mithai baata ja raha hai. Ye Amitabh Bachchan ka ghar hai (These sweets are being distributed. This is Amitabh Bachchan's house)."
In the video, a staff member confirmed that money was also distributed. When questioned about it he said, "Paise bhi diye (Money was also given)," adding that he received Rs 10,000 along with a box of sweets. The truth to these claims, however, have not been verified yet.
"Only 10000 . Shame," user gurveenmua wrote in a comment, expressing their disapproval.
Another user pointed out that the movie star's residence would also have extravagant requirements thus, demanding a lot from the staff that works there. They made the argument that the Diwali bonus they receive did not adequately reflect the efforts they may have had to put in.
"That's very sad they should be given way more money for the kind of things they do running about 24 into 7 for a star it's not an easy job," user puja_fotu_edits wrote.