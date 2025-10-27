'Only Rs 10,000': Amitabh Bachchan's Gifts To Staff As Diwali Bonus Irk Netizens

Content creator sagar.thakur84 was the source of this information via a video depicting him interacting with the staff members at Bachchan's residence.

The creator panned the camera around the premises saying "Ye mithai baata ja raha hai. Ye Amitabh Bachchan ka ghar hai (These sweets are being distributed. This is Amitabh Bachchan's house)."

In the video, a staff member confirmed that money was also distributed. When questioned about it he said, "Paise bhi diye (Money was also given)," adding that he received Rs 10,000 along with a box of sweets. The truth to these claims, however, have not been verified yet.