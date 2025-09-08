Online Shopping Return Policy: The Make-or-Break Factor For E-commerce Firms This Festive Season

A supplementary poll from the report provides insight, showing Amazon India as the preferred platform for returns and refunds among e-commerce sites, while Big Basket leads among quick commerce platforms.

The single-digit ratings for many other platforms call for a significant need for a sector-wide improvement in how they handle returns.

The data shows that while attractive prices and wide selection drive initial interest, it is the post-purchase experience that builds long-term loyalty.

This is especially true for items like smartphones, electronics, and home appliances, which are major spending categories this festive season.