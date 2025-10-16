OnePlus Diwali Sale: Check Discounts On OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13s, Nord 5 And Other Devices

OnePlus is set to roll out festive offers ahead of Diwali 2025. Customers can get attractive discounts across OnePlus products during the festive sale, scheduled to be launched on Oct. 17, as per reports.

The smartphone maker will offer attractive discounts on its flagship phones, wireless earbuds and tablets. The offers will be available across authorised retail stores and online platforms throughout India.

Customers can purchase phones and other devices through OnePlus’ website, OnePlus Experience Stores and leading partners, including Amazon India, Croma, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, Bajaj Electronics and several other authorised outlets across the country.