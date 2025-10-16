OnePlus Diwali Sale: Check Discounts On OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13s, Nord 5 And Other Devices
Ahead of Diwali 2025, OnePlus has rolled out a range of festive deals for shoppers across India.
OnePlus is set to roll out festive offers ahead of Diwali 2025. Customers can get attractive discounts across OnePlus products during the festive sale, scheduled to be launched on Oct. 17, as per reports.
The smartphone maker will offer attractive discounts on its flagship phones, wireless earbuds and tablets. The offers will be available across authorised retail stores and online platforms throughout India.
Customers can purchase phones and other devices through OnePlus’ website, OnePlus Experience Stores and leading partners, including Amazon India, Croma, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, Bajaj Electronics and several other authorised outlets across the country.
Diwali Discounts On OnePlus Smartphones
The OnePlus 13, priced at Rs 69,999, is being offered at a reduced rate of Rs 61,999. Buyers can also avail an extra instant bank discount ranging between Rs 4,000 and Rs 4,250, bringing the effective cost down to around Rs 57,749.
During the festive sale, the OnePlus 13R will carry a special price tag of Rs 37,999. With additional bank discounts, the price can further drop to Rs 35,749.
The OnePlus 13s model, normally priced at Rs 54,999, will be offered at a discounted price of Rs 47,749.
The OnePlus Nord 5 is set to be priced at Rs 28,999, with the Nord CE 5 coming in at Rs 21,999 during the festive sale.
Discounts On OnePlus Earbuds
The OnePlus Buds 4, originally priced at Rs 5,999, will now be available for Rs 4,799. The premium OnePlus Buds Pro 3 will be available at a discounted price of Rs 7,999, compared to its retail price of Rs 11,999. Customers can buy Nord Buds 3 at Rs 1,599 against the retail price of Rs 2,299.
Similarly, the Nord Buds Pro 3r will cost Rs 1,499 instead of Rs 1,799. The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 will also be offered at a discounted price.
Offers On OnePlus Tablets
OnePlus is extending its festive offers to tablets as well, with prices starting at Rs 11,999 for the OnePlus Pad Lite. The OnePlus Pad Go will be available for Rs 13,999, the OnePlus Pad 2 for Rs 29,999 and the flagship OnePlus Pad 3 for Rs 42,999.