Onam 2025: Date, History, Significance And Traditions Of Kerala’s Grand Festival

Onam, Kerala’s most cherished vibrant festival, will be celebrated on Friday, Sept. 5. Marking the legendary return of King Mahabali, the harvest festival is steeped in devotion, culture and tradition, and is regarded as a symbol of unity and prosperity.

Onam commemorates the annual homecoming of King Mahabali, whose reign is remembered in folklore as a golden era of equality, abundance and happiness. This year, the 10-day Onam celebrations will begin on Aug. 26. The festivities will end on Thiruvonam, the final day, on Sept. 5.

As per Hindu mythology, Lord Vamana, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu, banished the demon king Mahabali to the Patala (underworld) but allowed him to return to his people once a year. Malayalis welcome their king with celebrations, grandeur and prayers during Onam.

The festival is one of the most important agricultural festivals in Kerala since it also signifies the end of the monsoon and the beginning of the harvest season. Homes are decked, families come together to celebrate with traditional Onam feasts and communities unite in celebration.