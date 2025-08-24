Onam 2025: Date, History, Significance And Traditions Of Kerala’s Grand Festival
During Onam, Kerala comes alive with colourful traditions, festive feasts and celebrations to welcome the legendary mythological King Mahabali.
Onam, Kerala’s most cherished vibrant festival, will be celebrated on Friday, Sept. 5. Marking the legendary return of King Mahabali, the harvest festival is steeped in devotion, culture and tradition, and is regarded as a symbol of unity and prosperity.
Onam commemorates the annual homecoming of King Mahabali, whose reign is remembered in folklore as a golden era of equality, abundance and happiness. This year, the 10-day Onam celebrations will begin on Aug. 26. The festivities will end on Thiruvonam, the final day, on Sept. 5.
As per Hindu mythology, Lord Vamana, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu, banished the demon king Mahabali to the Patala (underworld) but allowed him to return to his people once a year. Malayalis welcome their king with celebrations, grandeur and prayers during Onam.
The festival is one of the most important agricultural festivals in Kerala since it also signifies the end of the monsoon and the beginning of the harvest season. Homes are decked, families come together to celebrate with traditional Onam feasts and communities unite in celebration.
Onam 2025 Calendar
This year, the most important day of Onam, Thiruvonam, falls on Sept. 5.
Aug. 26: Atham
Aug. 27: Chittira
Aug. 29: Chothi
Aug. 30: Vishakam
Aug. 31: Anizham
Sept. 1 Thrikketta
Sept. 2: Moolam
Sept. 3: Pooraadam
Sept. 4: Uthraadam
Sept. 5: Thiruvonam
Significance
Onam symbolises Kerala’s rich spiritual tradition and much more than just a cultural celebration. Families pray for wealth, health and longevity while worshipping King Mahabali. With festivities celebrating the land that provides crops, Onam also serves as a thanksgiving to nature.
Rituals And Celebrations
Kerala’s culture is on full display during Onam. Some of the traditions include:
Pookalam: To greet King Mahabali, colourful, vibrant floral rangolis are made at the front door of houses.
Onam Sadya: A vegetarian feast consisting of more than 20 dishes.
Vallamkali: A snake boat racing event that attracts lots of people in Kerala’s backwaters.
Music and dance: Thiruvathirakali, Kathakali and the lively Pulikali (tiger dance) performances capture the festival’s artistic spirit.
Welcoming Mahabali: To welcome the king, homes are decked out, lamps are lit and special ceremonies are performed.
Beyond Kerala
Despite being primarily observed in Kerala, Onam has become a worldwide celebration. Malayali communities celebrate the event with equal fervour both in India and abroad. Many people return to their ancestral homes around this time, allowing families to rejoice together.