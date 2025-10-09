On Ratan Tata's Death Anniversary: The Stories Behind His Most Significant Titles

Among his most well-known nicknames was “Millennial Dumbledore,” coined by his long-time assistant Shantanu Naidu, who began working closely with the industrialist in 2018. The moniker captured Tata’s extraordinary blend of wisdom, compassion and youthful spirit, qualities reminiscent of the beloved character from the Harry Potter series.

Back in 2014, Naidu, then a design engineer at Tata Group, started Motopaws, an initiative to protect stray dogs. The project created reflective collars to make stray dogs more visible to drivers. But he faced a financial hurdle and, on his father’s advice, wrote a handwritten letter to Tata, a known dog lover.

Two months later, Naidu got a reply from Tata, inviting him to Mumbai. Tata not only supported Motopaws financially, but also introduced Naidu to his dogs. Their bond deepened over the years, and in 2018, Tata offered Naidu a role as his assistant after he completed his MBA at Cornell University.

Through this journey, Tata earned the nickname “Millennial Dumbledore,” reflecting both his timeless wisdom and his affable, warm-hearted nature.