Old Video Of Singapore’s Marina Bay Sands Fire Goes Viral Amid Hong Kong Fire Disaster With Misleading Claims

An old video of a fire incident at Singapore’s iconic Marina Bay Sands (MBS) has emerged on social media with misleading claims. The one-month-old video is being circulated with false claims of a fresh fire accident at the luxury hotel.

The video gained a lot of traction on X following the recent fire in Hong Kong, which engulfed multiple high-rise buildings.

The trending clip showed fire breaking out of Singapore's Marina Bay Sands and was shared by many users on X. The video had garnered close to 1 million views in 4 hours since it was published on the microblogging platform.

“BREAKING: Massive fire breaks out at Singapore’s Marina Gardens building,” a X user named Surajit wrote, sharing the old video.