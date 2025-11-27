Old Video Of Singapore’s Marina Bay Sands Fire Goes Viral Amid Hong Kong Fire Disaster With Misleading Claims
According to the Singapore Civil Defence Force, the blaze likely originated from welding work being carried out in the vivinity.
An old video of a fire incident at Singapore’s iconic Marina Bay Sands (MBS) has emerged on social media with misleading claims. The one-month-old video is being circulated with false claims of a fresh fire accident at the luxury hotel.
The video gained a lot of traction on X following the recent fire in Hong Kong, which engulfed multiple high-rise buildings.
The trending clip showed fire breaking out of Singapore's Marina Bay Sands and was shared by many users on X. The video had garnered close to 1 million views in 4 hours since it was published on the microblogging platform.
“BREAKING: Massive fire breaks out at Singapore’s Marina Gardens building,” a X user named Surajit wrote, sharing the old video.
BREAKING: Massive fire breaks out at Singaporeâs Marina Gardens building pic.twitter.com/XPybFlQlrg— Surajit (@surajit_ghosh2) November 27, 2025
ð¨BREAKING:ð¸ð¬Massive fire erupts at Singapore's Marina Bay Sands. pic.twitter.com/jhiE39C4L7— ððððð Â® (@Alpha7021) November 27, 2025
Soon after the video started going viral, many pointed out that this is not a fresh incident. The fire incident happened on October 28 and many users debunked the misleading claims.
“This is old footage from 28 October 2025. There was a small fire on the Marina Bay Sands rooftop (a burning plastic mat during maintenance work). SCDF put it out quickly, no injuries. There is no fire at Marina Bay Sands or Marina Gardens today (27 Nov 2025). Please don’t spread panic with recycled videos,” commented a user.
This is old footage from 28 October 2025. There was a small fire on the Marina Bay Sands rooftop (a burning plastic mat during maintenance work). SCDF put it out quickly, no injuries.— Geeta (@TechSoulGeeta) November 27, 2025
There is no fire at Marina Bay Sands or Marina Gardens today (27 Nov 2025). Please donât spreadâ¦
Another user cautioned people against spreading fake news following the recent fire in Hong Kong and asked users to validate by sharing the October 28 fire article.
Saw lots of fake news spreading that there was a new fire at Marina Bay Sands. People have been resharing videos of a fire there from Oct 28, 2025. Riding on the fire in HK. If see those videos shared, tag them to this. https://t.co/0YEW0BCcao pic.twitter.com/2OhHA4hVUd— Ooi Beng Cheang (@luxentX) November 27, 2025
Another user said, “This post is misleading, this happened on 28 Oct, not today.”
This post is misleading, this happened 28 Oct not todayhttps://t.co/o9UpT7J1UY— Supercexy (@try_supercexy) November 27, 2025
Quite a few users also reacted in a funny way. “LOL - literally on a VC with colleagues in Singapore rn who can see this out their office window... I asked if it's on fire.. they said it's actually raining rn…” read a comment.
LOL - literally on a VC with colleagues in Singapore rn who can see this out their office window... I asked if it's on fire.. they said it's actually raining rn...— styggen (@styggen2) November 27, 2025
According to a CNA report, the fire broke out on October 28 at Marina Bay Sands. The fire broke out on the hotel’s 55th floor. The fire involving a plastic mat started at 3:30 p.m. local time at MBS Hotel Tower 3.
A spokesperson of the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said, “The fire was in a location not accessible by guests and was put out by a team member quickly before the arrival of the SCDF. Nobody was injured in the incident. We are working closely with the authorities to investigate this incident.”
“Preliminary findings indicate that the fire had likely originated from welding works conducted in the vicinity,” the SCDF added.
Hong Kong Fire Tragedy
More than fifty people have been killed, and more than 200 are missing after a ferocious blaze ravaged a housing estate in Hong Kong’s Tai Po neighbourhood, with scorching flames ripping through bamboo scaffolding on seven residential blocks. Many residents remain unaccounted for, and there are fears that the death toll could rise even further in what is Hong Kong’s deadliest fire in seven decades.
A fire spread across seven towers at Wang Fuk Court, a public housing estate in the Tai Po District housed more than 4,000 people.
The complex was under renovation and encased in bamboo scaffolding and safety netting – a construction technique ubiquitous in Hong Kong.
Firefighters are still working to extinguish at least three towers at the complex, which was home to a disproportionately high percentage of elderly residents. There is now a huge concern that the buildings may collapse.