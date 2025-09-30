October Calendar 2025: Dussehra To Diwali — Full List Of National And International Events

October has a series of significant national and international events on the calendar. While some of these days will be marked throughout India, others will be commemorated across the world. Important occasions in October include Gandhi Jayanti, Diwali, Dussehra and Indian Air Force Day.

The first in the list is Gandhi Jayanti on Oct. 2, a day when people across the world honour the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi and seek to imbibe his teachings. Known as the 'Father of the nation' in India, he was one of architects of the political movement to win India freedom from the British.

The International Day of Non-Violence is also observed on Mahatma Gandhi's birthday.

Dussehra also falls on Oct. 2 this year and will mark the culmination of the Navratri festival. On this day, effigies of Ravana are burnt across the country, symbolising the victory of good over evil in the form of Lord Rama’s victory.

Maharishi Valmiki's birthday falls on Oct. 7. He is regarded as one of the greatest writers of India and is renowned for his authorship of Ramayana.