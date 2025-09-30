October Calendar 2025: Dussehra To Diwali — Full List Of National And International Events
Gandhi Jayanti, Indian Air Force Day, and Diwali Chath Puja are some of the important occasions in October.
October has a series of significant national and international events on the calendar. While some of these days will be marked throughout India, others will be commemorated across the world. Important occasions in October include Gandhi Jayanti, Diwali, Dussehra and Indian Air Force Day.
The first in the list is Gandhi Jayanti on Oct. 2, a day when people across the world honour the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi and seek to imbibe his teachings. Known as the 'Father of the nation' in India, he was one of architects of the political movement to win India freedom from the British.
The International Day of Non-Violence is also observed on Mahatma Gandhi's birthday.
Dussehra also falls on Oct. 2 this year and will mark the culmination of the Navratri festival. On this day, effigies of Ravana are burnt across the country, symbolising the victory of good over evil in the form of Lord Rama’s victory.
Maharishi Valmiki's birthday falls on Oct. 7. He is regarded as one of the greatest writers of India and is renowned for his authorship of Ramayana.
Indian Air Force Day will be celebrated on Oct. 8. This proud institution was created on this day in 1932, during the time of the British Raj. The IAF stands as a vital pillar of India’s defence set up, with its most recent milestone being Operation Sindoor.
One of India’s most anticipated festivals, Diwali, will be celebrated on Oct. 21. It is a festival of lights and, like Dussehra, marks the victory of good over evil.
List Of National And International Days In October 2025
Oct. 1: International Day of Older Persons
Oct. 2: Gandhi Jayanti; Dussehra
Oct. 3: World Smile Day, World Temperance Day
Oct. 4: World Animal Welfare Day
Oct. 5: World Teachers' Day
Oct. 7: Maharishi Valmiki's birthday
Oct. 8: Indian Air Force Day
Oct. 9: World Post Office Day
Oct. 10: World Mental Health Day, Karva Chouth
Oct. 11: International Day of Girl Child
Oct. 12: Dusshera; World Migratory Bird Day
Oct. 13: International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction
Oct. 15: International Day of Rural Women
Oct. 16: World Food Day
Oct. 17: International Day for the Eradication of Poverty
Oct. 20: Diwali
Oct. 23: Bhai Duj
Oct. 24: United Nations Day; World Development Information Day
Oct. 27: World Day for Audiovisual Heritage
Oct. 29: International Day of Care and Support
Oct. 31: World Cities' Day
Oct. 31: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Birthday/National Unity Day