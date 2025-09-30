Business NewsTrendingOctober Calendar 2025: Dussehra To Diwali — Full List Of National And International Events
October Calendar 2025: Dussehra To Diwali — Full List Of National And International Events

Gandhi Jayanti, Indian Air Force Day, and Diwali Chath Puja are some of the important occasions in October.

30 Sep 2025
October has a series of significant national and international events on the calendar. While some of these days will be marked throughout India, others will be commemorated across the world. Important occasions in October include Gandhi Jayanti, Diwali, Dussehra and Indian Air Force Day.

The first in the list is Gandhi Jayanti on Oct. 2, a day when people across the world honour the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi and seek to imbibe his teachings. Known as the 'Father of the nation' in India, he was one of architects of the political movement to win India freedom from the British.

The International Day of Non-Violence is also observed on Mahatma Gandhi's birthday.

Dussehra also falls on Oct. 2 this year and will mark the culmination of the Navratri festival. On this day, effigies of Ravana are burnt across the country, symbolising the victory of good over evil in the form of Lord Rama’s victory.

Maharishi Valmiki's birthday falls on Oct. 7. He is regarded as one of the greatest writers of India and is renowned for his authorship of Ramayana. 

Indian Air Force Day will be celebrated on Oct. 8. This proud institution was created on this day in 1932, during the time of the British Raj. The IAF stands as a vital pillar of India’s defence set up, with its most recent milestone being Operation Sindoor. 

One of India’s most anticipated festivals, Diwali, will be celebrated on Oct. 21. It is a festival of lights and, like Dussehra, marks the victory of good over evil. 

List Of National And International Days In October 2025

  • Oct. 1: International Day of Older Persons

  • Oct. 2: Gandhi Jayanti; Dussehra

  • Oct. 3: World Smile Day, World Temperance Day

  • Oct. 4: World Animal Welfare Day

  • Oct. 5: World Teachers' Day

  • Oct. 7: Maharishi Valmiki's birthday 

  • Oct. 8: Indian Air Force Day

  • Oct. 9: World Post Office Day

  • Oct. 10: World Mental Health Day, Karva Chouth

  • Oct. 11: International Day of Girl Child

  • Oct. 12: Dusshera; World Migratory Bird Day

  • Oct. 13: International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction

  • Oct. 15: International Day of Rural Women

  • Oct. 16: World Food Day

  • Oct. 17: International Day for the Eradication of Poverty

  • Oct. 20: Diwali

  • Oct. 23: Bhai Duj

  • Oct. 24: United Nations Day; World Development Information Day

  • Oct. 27: World Day for Audiovisual Heritage

  • Oct. 29: International Day of Care and Support

  • Oct. 31: World Cities' Day

  • Oct. 31: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Birthday/National Unity Day

