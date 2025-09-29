October 2025 OTT Releases: Kurukshetra To Nobody Wants This Season 2 And More — Here's What to Watch
New OTT releases: The month brings fresh seasons of popular shows, such as Nobody Wants This Season 2, The Diplomat Season 3 and Spy × Family Season 3.
October 2025 promises an exciting lineup of OTT releases across different genres. The month kicks off with thrilling action dramas and intense psychological thrillers. Prime Video leads the charge with Harlan Coben’s Lazarus, a horror-thriller miniseries starring Bill Nighy, Alexandra Roach and Sam Claflin.
Netflix takes centre stage with a slew of captivating releases, including Kurukshetra, an animated series retelling the Mahabharata war through the eyes of 18 warriors, and The Witcher Season 4, a highly anticipated live-action adaptation of the novels. Other notable Netflix releases include Monster: The Ed Gein Story, A House of Dynamite, The Game: You Never Play Alone and more.
The month also brings fresh seasons of popular shows, such as Nobody Wants This Season 2, The Diplomat Season 3 and Spy × Family Season 3. With a mix of Bollywood blockbusters, regional content, and original web series, October 2025 is shaping up to be an exciting month for OTT enthusiasts.
Viewers will also get to see Konkona Sen Sharma playing the role of ACP Sanyukta Das in JioHotstar's latest thriller series, Search: The Naina Murder Case. Other shows including It: Welcome To Derry, prequel series to Stephen King's It and 13th: Some Lessons Aren’t Taught in Classrooms are also dropping this month.
List Of October OTT Releases
1. 13th: Some Lessons Aren’t Taught in Classrooms
Release Date: Oct. 1, 2025
OTT Platform: Sony LIV
Genre: Drama
Cast: Gagan Dev Riar, Paresh Pahuja
2. The Game: You Never Play Alone
Release Date: Oct. 2, 2025
OTT Platform: Netflix
Genre: Thriller
Cast: Shraddha Srinath, Santhosh Prathap
3. Monster: The Ed Gein Story
Release Date: Oct. 3, 2025
OTT Platform: Netflix
Genre: Crime, Drama
Cast: Charlie Hunnam, Laurie Metcalf
4. Spy × Family Season 3
Release Date: Oct. 4, 2025
OTT Platform: Crunchyroll
Genre: Action, Spy Comedy
Cast: Loid Forger, Anya Forger
5. Search: The Naina Murder Case
Release Date: Oct. 10, 2025
OTT Platform: Jio Hotstar
Genre: Crime, Thriller
Cast: Konkona Sensharma, Surya Sharma
6. Kurukshetra
Release Date: Oct. 10, 2025
OTT Platform: Netflix
Genre: Animation, Mythology
Cast: Darshan Thoogudeep, Arjun Sarja, Sonu Sood
7. The Diplomat Season 3
Release Date: Oct. 16, 2025
OTT Platform: Netflix
Genre: Political, Thriller
Cast: Keri Russell, Allison Janney, Bradley Whitford
8. Harlan Coben’s Lazarus
Release Date: Oct. 22, 2025
OTT Platform: Prime Video
Genre: Horror, Thriller
Cast: Bill Nighy, Alexandra Roach, Sam Claflin.
9. Nobody Wants This Season 2
Release Date: Oct. 23, 2025
OTT Platform: Netflix
Genre: Romance, Comedy
Cast: Kristen Bell, Adam Brody
10. A House of Dynamite
Release Date: Oct. 24, 2025
OTT Platform: Netflix
Genre: Political, Thriller
Cast: Idris Elba, Rebecca Ferguson, Gabriel Basso
11. It: Welcome To Derry
Release Date: Oct. 27, 2025
OTT Platform: Jio Hotstar
Genre: Horror
Cast: Bill Skarsgård, Taylour Paige
12. The Witcher Season 4
Release Date: Oct. 30, 2025
OTT Platform: Netflix
Genre: Fantasy, Drama
Cast: Liam Hemsworth, Laurence Fishburne