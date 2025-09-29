October 2025 OTT Releases: Kurukshetra To Nobody Wants This Season 2 And More — Here's What to Watch

October 2025 promises an exciting lineup of OTT releases across different genres. The month kicks off with thrilling action dramas and intense psychological thrillers. Prime Video leads the charge with Harlan Coben’s Lazarus, a horror-thriller miniseries starring Bill Nighy, Alexandra Roach and Sam Claflin.

Netflix takes centre stage with a slew of captivating releases, including Kurukshetra, an animated series retelling the Mahabharata war through the eyes of 18 warriors, and The Witcher Season 4, a highly anticipated live-action adaptation of the novels. Other notable Netflix releases include Monster: The Ed Gein Story, A House of Dynamite, The Game: You Never Play Alone and more.

The month also brings fresh seasons of popular shows, such as Nobody Wants This Season 2, The Diplomat Season 3 and Spy × Family Season 3. With a mix of Bollywood blockbusters, regional content, and original web series, October 2025 is shaping up to be an exciting month for OTT enthusiasts.

Viewers will also get to see Konkona Sen Sharma playing the role of ACP Sanyukta Das in JioHotstar's latest thriller series, Search: The Naina Murder Case. Other shows including It: Welcome To Derry, prequel series to Stephen King's It and 13th: Some Lessons Aren’t Taught in Classrooms are also dropping this month.