When Is International Women's Day 2024? Check Date, Theme And Other Details
This day is important to recognise the challenges women face at work, at home, and in society, and the need to create a more enabling atmosphere for women.
March 8 is celebrated as International Women’s Day across the world. This UN-designated day is to encourage and celebrate women’s achievements against all obstacles in different aspects of life.
Gender inequality still exists across the world and the society at large needs to take effective measures to eliminate it.
Why is International Women's Day celebrated?
International Women's Day (IWD) is celebrated to honour and recognise the achievements and contributions of women throughout history and to raise awareness about the ongoing struggle for gender equality.
It serves as a global platform to advocate for women's rights, empower women, and highlight the social, economic, cultural, and political challenges that women face.
The day is an opportunity to celebrate the progress that has been made in advancing women's rights and gender equality while also acknowledging the work that still needs to be done. It is a call to action to address issues such as gender-based violence, discrimination, unequal opportunities, and barriers to women's full participation in various aspects of society.
What is the theme for 2024 International Women’s Day?
The theme for International Women’s Day in 2024 is ‘Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress’. It means focusing on supporting and investing in women to make things better for everyone.
Why is International Women's Day celebrated on March 8?
Back in 1909, the first National Women's Day was celebrated in the US, thanks to the Socialist Party of America. It was inspired by women protesting against work conditions in New York in 1908. In 1910, during an international meeting, it was decided to celebrate Women's Day globally.
The first time it was observed in multiple countries was on March 19, 1911. Since then, it's been celebrated on March 8, and it holds historical significance, especially for women's rights and peace movements.
Who started International Women's Day?
The initiative for International Women's Day began at the international level during a meeting of socialists in Copenhagen in 1910, where women's rights and suffrage were championed. The proposal was approved by over a 100 women from 17 countries, including the first three women elected to the Finnish Parliament.