Happy Republic Day 2024: Wishes, Messages, Facebook And WhatsApp Status

India celebrates its Republic Day on January 26 every year. The day marks the adoption of India's constitution and the country's transition to a republic on January 26, 1950.

Every year, the celebrations marking the day feature spectacular military and cultural pageantry. In New Delhi, armed forces personnel march along the Kartavya Path in an elaborate display of military might. The epic show on Kartavya Path eclipses everything else happening across the country on this auspicious day.

On the occasion of the 75th Republic Day, here are some wishes, messages, and social media statuses for you to share with your friends and family: